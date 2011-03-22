An Epic Knicks/Celtics Meltdown; Dwight Howard Massacres the Cavs

There’s trouble brewing in Gotham City. The Knicks need a Batman. And it ain’t Roger Mason … Here’s a cure for what ails the Knicks: play the Boston Celtics in MSG every night. Or at least that line would’ve worked well if you deleted the tape from the last seven minutes last night. During that time, Boston, a team dead in the water for much of the game, swooped in and made like bandits, eating up a deficit and walking out of a shocked arena with a 96-86 victory for their 50th win of the year … The Celtics shot just 38 percent through the first three quarters as Paul Pierce (21 points) was virtually invisible. But in the fourth quarter, they used a 15-0 run to take the lead. Pierce made every big shot and Boston and Kevin Garnett (24 points, 11 rebounds) converted all of the hustle plays. Down the stretch, New York had the look of an unprepared kid just furiously scribbling down answers on a test. They shot two straight airballs while Boston had at least three wide-open layups. In the last seven and a half minutes, the Knicks went from being up nine to losing by 10. They received zero fourth-quarter buckets from Carmelo Anthony (22 points) and Amar’e Stoudemire (16 points, 11 rebounds) and even though Anthony came out focused (hit his first three shots), much of that focus was misdirected (taking bad shots, committing stupid fouls). Those whispers about him not being a total team player are only growing louder. … Nice sequence during the second half that put the Knicks back up nine: Ray Allen missed a layup because of a Jared Jeffries elbow that left him looking like a Halloween costume, followed by a beautiful fake pass and layup from Landry Fields (who is starting his own TV show) … Despite the W, we aren’t sure if anyone is scared of the Celtics anymore. The Knicks ran all over them in the first half, building a 14-point lead through some hot shooting from Anthony and Stoudemire, and even a physical inside presence from Ronny Turiaf … Clyde Frazier on Ray Allen last night after Jesus left the court with blood dripping off his face: “The umbilical cord is never severed.” … Speaking of the Glyde-ful one, the NBA TV pregame show had a fashion showdown between Frazier and Craig Sager. Lets just say between Sager’s Bozo the Clown outfits and Clyde’s sex panther suits, it topped anything that Derek Zoolander and Hansel did … If you’re a tortured Knicks fan, take solace in the fact that you aren’t a Raptors fan. Or a Cleveland fan. Or a Kings fan. All three of those teams got straight abused yesterday. Toronto walked into Denver’s Pepsi Center and got blitzed, giving up 123 points in a 33-point loss. Ty Lawson (23 points, 8 assists) and the Nuggets had seven guys score in double figures and an eighth (Danilo Gallinari) had nine. The Cavs might’ve made the score respectable against the Magic, but Dwight Howard (28 points, 18 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks) was toying with them all night long. Every time Howard caught the ball inside, he was fighting off three or four Cavs. And each time, he massacred them, dunking it through, on and over all of them. It was ugly. And then the Kings, who might need a new name soon, lost to Chicago by a ridiculous score of 132-92 in a game where the Bulls were playing so well that the mascots started showering everyone in the stands with popcorn. In Carlos Boozer’s first game back, he went for 16 points; in hardly the first showcase of his athleticism, Derrick Rose (18 points, 8 assists) had a couple of monster dunks. Chicago placed eight players in double-figures … Other headlines from around the league: Indiana and Roy Hibbert (24 points) held off the Nets by four; Memphis inched closer to a playoff berth with a 103-85 win over the Jazz as Zach Randolph (19 points, 13 rebounds) is inching closer to a new contract; and the Spurs ran away from the Warriors by 15 as Manu Ginobili (28 points) went off … In that Spurs game, Tim Duncan sprained his ankle. The injury is serious enough that Gregg Popovich said that Tim will be out a “while.” He might just be happy to give Duncan a rest for the remainder of the regular season … We’re out like the love in New York.
Dwight was 1 ast, 1 steal, and 1 block away from the legendary Cinco statline. That takes hustle on both ends of the floor. You could almost call it MVP-like.
But F&F, someone told me that Derrick Rose was going to be the MVP
as you can see LEBRON is way better than CARMELO evidence
just look at the cavs….YEAH and the nuggets better off without CARMELO
Derrick Rose is going to be the MVP. Dwight did have a nice monster block though (self serving, I know) click my name to see it.
I’ve practically written a thesis on Dwight vs. Derrick but the nod will go to Mr. Rose. It won’t even be close, even though it should, but since Howard is so great on the defensive end it will hurt his chances if he wins DPOY. I can’t say this season was that dominant to earn both, so the award will go to the RUNNER-UP in Derrick Rose.
Melo can’t guard anybody, its a damn shame. It’s crazy how Pierce still gets buckets, his midrange game is one of the best in the league.
@F&F U gettin it started already huh? Lol. I want Rose to win MVP but if he somehow doesnt win it I think it will be a blessing in disguise because its gonna make him work even harder in the off season, but thats just me…oh and thanks for playing D New York. SMH
Craig Sager and Walt Frazier are just competing for 2nd place. Google Don Cherry.
i’m so happy that knicks are awful and denver is playing so well. i just despise melo for being such a pussy few years ago when he sucker punched and backpeddaled to his bench, against knicks. one of most overrated players in nba today. plus, he had balls to say in his rookie season that him and lbj will be like magic and bird. wtf, you achieved NOTHING at that point (and still hasn’t) and you dare to compare yourself to some of best players that ever played a game of basketball? i hope LaLa has strap-on to ride his ass, because he’s a bitch and he will always be a bitch!
LMAO @ the Raptors.
Dime, post the video from Garnett’s dunk. He went back to 2003 for that one.
Dwight is the TRUE MVP.
I kept my mouth shut in almost every discussion regarding him and DRose, cause I absoulutely love Rose’s game, and wouldn’t mind him winning him over my boy Dwight.
But seriously, he’s the only player around the L that ALL of the plays, in BOTH ends of the floor, is based around him.
Think about that statement. Seriously, think about it.
He’s the bonafide MVP, if we take the MOST VALUABLE part to it’s core.
And yeah, good to see Dime FOR ONCE give a non biased take on the shithead named Carmelo by actually pointing out his ‘stupid fouls’.
Oh yeah I almost forgot. Austin Burton left.
Bye biased journalism!
Man I couldn’t believe that run that Boston made at the end of the game last night. I was watching from the beginning, and my Knicks were actually in control most of the game in no small part to sorta playing defense. Imagine if we did that consistently?
Yeah Carmelo is flawed, but there aren’t many teams that wouldn’t want him. With that being said, the real issue is coach D’Antoni. Not making players accountable on defense basically puts a ceiling on any team he coaches. The defensive charge needs to start with the head coach, then down to the stars (Melo & Stat). Only then will you get TEAM defense outta them.
He would be MVP
If everything u listed was actual criteria lol
Fuckin Cavs gonna make me eat crow.. Wheres ur pride people?!!?!? lol
i keep saying, should’ve waited till next season to sign melo
Of course those aren’t the actual criteria.
Its about hype, the ‘player of the moment’ feeling, the record etc…
And I WOULDN’T disagree with Rose being the MVP. Not in a long shot. If I’m not a Magic fan, my posts would be nothing but ‘Rose is the MVP’. Dude deserves it.
But daaaaaaaaaamn.. You see the first two letters of MVP, and it’s Dwight. I mean, I never seen a player that EVERYTHING his team does, in BOTH (yes, BOTH) ends, is absolutely centered around him. Even are teams play OPTIONS is based on Dwight LOL.
Of course, that aint the criteria.
But hey… Maybe there’s a miracle, we never know.
Twist ending: Lebron wins his 3rd straight MVP, the Heat loses in the second round, Austin Burton returns to Dime for a day to write another Settle Down(tm) article.
Dwight Howard isn’t going to get a whole lot of love for MVP…and that’s so unfair. I STILL can’t fathom how much he’s improved in just one year this far into his career. Being said, you can’t really disagree w/ Rose winning it.
Right now I’d have (1) Rose, (2) Howard, (3) LeBron, (4) Dirk and (5) Kobe on my MVP ballot. Dwight has a very strong case, but I think he’ll end up having to take another DPOY as consolation prize. Rose has all the momentum, the mainstream media has his back, and his team is at least spending some time at No. 1 in the East, even if they don’t finish there.
The closer race, though, is for NCAA Player of the Year. I would vote for Kemba Walker, with Jimmer Fredette 2nd, Jared Sullinger 3rd, and Marcus Morris 4th. How would you guys vote?
@ Lakeshow –
For real tho, I consider myself an educated hoopshead…..and I can’t tell you the Cavs starting 5 right now. They go from Mo, AP, Bron, Varejao and Shaq with Boobie, Hickson, Moon, Delonte and Z comin off the pine to what?
I’m not worried about the Knicks….at all.
People forget that before Miami caught that fire, they started the season only 9-8. Chemistry ain’t optional, you gotta have it.
Not bad AB, How about this: 1)Kemba Walker 2) Nolan Smith 3) Jimmer Fredette 4) Jared Sullinger
@ K Dizzle: “For real tho, I consider myself an educated hoopshead…..and I can’t tell you the Cavs starting 5 right now. ”
I don’t even think Byron Scott knows who’s starting for the Cavs.
Lebron and Melo situations are different, Leborn left via free agency, Melo was TRADED for 4 guys.
Is Paul Pierce the best “basketball player” at small forward ??
I’d give the MVP award to Rose because his team is higher in the standings plus they suffered injuries to key players.
Just hope there are no serious injuries for the playoffs, hope TD’s injury isn’t bad.
Yeah really cant disagree with Rose for MVP. He’s a beast, he’s leading his team. If he wins, it’s all good.
But daaaaaaaaaaamn…. Look at Dwight.
Low post – based on Dwights ability to score on the post now
High pick and roll – based on Dwight’s ability to roll and get the rebound, in case the guards layup misses.
Three point shooting – based on Dwight’s monster presence inside, scrambling the other team’s defensive rotation. If they double, kick. Or kick and pass until an open man shows up. ALL of that is based on Dwight.
And of course the HUNDREDS of options on offense based solely on Dwight’s ability to make an offensive rebound. He’s that good.
And then defense….
ALL of his team’s option to close out on a shooter, to double on a perimeter player, to double a low post player, to make defensive rotations based on the other team’s set…
ALL of them is based on having a center that guards the rim like a monster.
ALL the plays, OFFENSE and DEFENSE.
DAMN. That’s unprecedented. So fucking crazy
LMAO at Jay. People around class looking at me wondering why Im laughing.
@ QQ: “DAMN. That’s unprecedented.”
Hakeem Olajuwon, in my lifetime.
media hype and team record will win it for rose, but i think dwight deserves it more.
I think there is alot more to chicagos success than just rose, great coaching, smart players, deep bench, excelent team D.. all aswell as a dynamic guard running the O.
Whereas in Orlando Dwight has got a team of offensive minded players to be one of the top defensive teams in the leage while also putting up 23ppg.
Rose is far more exciting and his team is better, so u cant get mad at it, but Howards impact on both ends make him more valuable.
Who is the MVP of Chicago’s offense? Derrick Rose
Who is the MVP of Chicago’s defense? All of their bigs. Even when some went down, the backups stepped up big. Asik, Gibson, and Thomas played very well. Pros to their coach.
Who is the MVP of Orlando’s offense? Dwight Howard, he draws double teams, offensive rebounds, opens up the floor for a team of spot up shooters.
WHo is the MVP of Orlando’s defense? Dwight Howard, If/When he picks up two fouls early the other team gets 3 easy lay-ups. He defends the paint sans backup. He is vying for his 3rd straight DPOY.
So how exactly is Rose more valuable to the Bulls than Howard is to the Magic?
Better Record & Injuries
Stop pretending that the Bulls’ bench doesn’t exist. CJ Watson is decent [enough for Mrs. Mayweather], Brewer was a starter, Korver shoots 3s like nobody’s business, and Gibson is basically playing the role of Paul Millsap.
Rose is deserving of a MVP thropy but Orlando is too dependent on 1 player.
Dwight would probably have had a stronger case for mvp if he hadn’t been missin games cuz he was catchin techs like Sheed…
I’m watchin dude like “You KNOW if you get ONE more tech, you miss a game….You KNOW this”
2 days later, Dwight slips again. Magic go to Portland and get spanked.
Dwight loses the mvp just on that…
But who is more valuable to the LEAGUE? After all, it is the NBA’s MVP award, not the Team MVP award, not the Player of the Year award. It’s the NBA Most Valuable Player.
If you look at it that way, D-Rose has arguably brought more attention to the NBA this year than Howard and been more valuable. He has a big-market franchise (Chicago) back on the map and at the top of its conference. He is out-selling Dwight in merchandise (last time I checked) and resonating with kids (current/future paying customers) on an Iverson-like level. So if you look at it that way, combined with how good he’s been for his team, Rose’s MVP case is that much stronger.
KDizzle – If you get an Offensive rebound and some guy jumps on your back wrapping your arms just so you don’t score, would you gently hand the ball to the ref and go to free throw line?
If you get another offensive rebound with one guy holding your arm back and a 2nd player Judo chopping you in the neck, would you say Whuuusaaaa and then shoot your free throws?
What would you do if the fouls weren’t called? What is everytime down my coach told me to just tie up one of your arms so you can’t track down the rebound? Then that same coach says if you get close to him when the shot goes up to just jump wildly in the opposite direction. Let someone hold onto your arms the entire game and see if you don’t get a tech for trying to pull away.
His 16th tech came when Korver was feeling him up for a good 10 seconds. That was fruity and he deserved to be elbowed. He has also gotten techs for joking with assistant coaches on the other team after a foul (Game vs. NJ)
Howard doesn’t suffer from a series of touch fouls, he gets pimped slapped sans babypowder. Be glad he is only a cursing Christian.
@ AB -_-
Derrick Rose doesn’t have an album out. What now son?
They are signed with the same shoe company and basically have the same commercials. Dwight is the cover boy Gatorade Performance 02 [basically the original].
Rose is a media darling… WHEN HE DOESN’T HAVE TO SAY ANYTHING. Dwight even killed the Nike MVpuppets.
Any more BS arguments/MVP criteria?
@ A.B.
If that’s the case, then the NBA owes Kobe about 3-4 MVP awards…
@ First and Foremost
You tryin too hard. Nobody sayin Dwight ain’t a candidate. Majority tryin to tell you that Rose deserves it more this year.
What’s the point of cryin about Dwight’s 16th tech. Explain the first 15. Then when you done I want you to google “Shaquille O’Neal” and tell me how many times he was assaulted by other players and how many times he kept his cool. Makin excuses for Dwight cuz ‘Kyle Korver?’ was makin contact with him is weak. That’s like a fly tryin to hang onto a horse. Your MVP candidate needs to toughen up mentally. 16 techs in 60 games is weak and nobody who you say is as important t his team as Dwight is should ever allow petty stuff to make him sit out games when his team obviously needs him.
That’s the problem with an award that is completely based on opinion and doesn’t have any hard criteria. Every voter has his or her own view of what makes an MVP. Some will play the “If you switched them” game. Some will go just on stats. Some will go just on team record. Some will go on which player has the better story. Some will go on the “He’s due”/career achievement angle. Some will just go for the best player in their opinion.
That’s why it’s slightly flawed to use MVPs as sticking points in a “Who’s better?” argument. If we’re arguing LeBron vs Kobe and I say “LeBron has two MVPs and Kobe only has one,” all that really means is that there were two seasons in which a selected group of media members collectively felt LeBron was the MVP. It doesn’t necessarily mean LeBron was better than Kobe.
@KDizzle — If anything, how Orlando played when Dwight was out only made his MVP case stronger.
If Dwight plays like this from here on out, I’ll change my vote to from Rose to Howard.
For me, they are just about equal, but I give the edge to Rose because, IMO, he’s been more consistent throughout the year. But like I said, if Howard goes ape-shit on the league for the rest of the year, I’d have to change my vote.
^ then again, a vote without a ballot is just an opinion.
@ F&F
There’s a flaw in your reasoning that Dwight is Orlando’s EVERYTHING.
With the Magic down, and 2 minutes left on the clock, Howard isn’t the guy taking the shots to keep them in the game.
“Who is the MVP of Orlando’s offense? Dwight Howard, he draws double teams, offensive rebounds, opens up the floor for a team of spot up shooters.”
You said Chicago’s big-men are the Bulls’ MVP on defence. Can’t we argue that the 3-point shooters open the floor up for Howard?
“So how exactly is Rose more valuable to the Bulls than Howard is to the Magic?”
Because he single-handedly wins games for them. All by himself. If they need a bucket, he goes and gets it. Even though I agree with you that Dwight is a huge piece to that Orlando puzzle and is super-duper-valuable to that team, he doesn’t say, “Fuck this, I’m taking over this shit”, and goes to work. Rose does.
K Dizzle – Are you telling me Shaq never got into a fight?
Are you also telling me that techs have been given out on a uniform basis? Marc Gasol got a tech for pointing at the Jumbotron. Nate Robinson got a tech for putting his arms down. Ronny Turiaf got a tech for jumping in place after being on the wrong end of a close goaltending call.
At what point in the season was Howard inconsistent?
“Somethin… Somethin… Somethin..”
And my question was how is Rose more valuable to his team than Howard is to Orlando? Better Record, true but Bill Bellichek to Parcells is Thibodeau to Rivers. So aside from being the media favorite, if you compare value to their teams, how is Rose more valuable? If he is not more valuable how can he be the Most Valuable?
Switch Thibodeau and Van Gundy and Dwight runs away with the MVP trophy. Rose has been awesome all year but he’s not the main reason they have drastically improved. Thibodeau is
@F&F: “At what point in the season was Howard inconsistent?”
I may have used the wrong word. Maybe the word i was looking for is “reliable”. I feel like Rose has been more reliable to his team throughout the season thus far, and through 48 minutes per game. I can’t say that about Dwight.
F&F is going to kill me with that “reliable” comment. Lmao! Lemme have it brother!!
@Jay – KG shut down Lewis in the playoffs last year, right? SImply because Perkins kept Howard in check and there wasn’t a need to double team Howard. ALL of Orlando suffered in that series because Howard wasn’t good enough to create a double team. Without Howard, only Jason Richardson can create a shot.
Isn’t it a lot easier to call your own play when you bring the ball up? Working for low post position is now a negative? Not like he can stand at 1/2 court and clap his hands at you, then back someone down from 40 feet out. Closers are usually guards/wings at the top of the key so they can’t be doubled.
What if the Opposing Center has 5 fouls in a close game. Not wanting to foul that team would have to double, opening up shooters. Howard may not get the point or assist but he created the play by drawing a double team.
HE SINGLEHANDIDLY WINS GAMES
Let me guess, in the Heat game, he pushed Mike Miller in the back who pushed Deng leading to hit the game winning free throws? The last game vs Orlando are we pretending they didn’t get 30+ bench points. You have to look beyond the box score but the impact of the game. Rose is the primary ballhandler, he can do as he pleases. Howard has to get position and then have someone pass him the ball. ALL big men do.
Good Debate today fellas :-)
Last I checked Lebron has 5 players of the week and when he wins his player of the month this month will give him 3.
Now check Rose and Howard.
Thats right – LBJ = MVP
Damn I missing out on all the action, I like all the DRose love finally becoming a majority around here and getting right behind that MVP ive been standing since Day 1. but first & foremost is still not a believer, so here legooo
@First & Foremost first off, how is DROse the media darling over Dwight? Dwight was/is a bonafide superstar top 5 player b4 this season started. Has had major marketing campaigns behind him, won the dunk contest & brought it back plus everybody loves him.
DRose however, stated during training camp why cant I be the best player in the league & MVP right now forget a couple years from now, I want the title from Lebron now. And look what he has done, he backed those lofty almost unimaginable goals up..thats a G and a real MVP. Plus he has led his team to even more unimaginable 1st place in the east. What more can he do?
And you act Orlandos supporting is so awful, they can score in bunches and defend in spurts. Orlando has way more offensive talent than the Bulls. When Dwight didnt play, they only lost by 2 at the last sec so his absence wasnt that glaring.
The Bulls have lil offensive talent, brewer/asik/watson/bogans/noah are all hustle guys none of which u would call on with the game on line or depend on for a game. Korver hits a ton of threes thx to the penetration of DRose but he is an awful defender. Boozer has been hurt and deng is a solid 2nd scorer but he isnt a go-to guy. Defense wins championship but u still gotta outscore the other team to win and thats where DRose wins the MVP for clutch plays on offensive/defense that lead to wins & comebacks to end runs.
Dwight cant be MVP in his team doesnt even go to him at the end of the game. The ball is always in Hedo or Jameer hands when the game is on the line in order to decide orlandos fate not dwights. And so what he had a ridiculous gm last vs THE WORST TEAM in the league isnt he suppose to do that? Yea he is, u cant be the MVP if you dont have a couple MVP performances against the best team in the league…can u tell me 3 games where Dwight had a MVP statement game vs top 5 team?
DRose had 42 with a 10pt win vs Spurs right b4 asw, DRose had gw assist against Mia, and had a dominant gm vs the Lakers just to name a few. Plus the Bulls have beaten the magic twice this yr.
DRose is the MVP unanimously (more MVP performances, clutch, more consistent, predicted his MVP year,better team, #1 team in EAST, weaker supporting cast, and dealt with injuries all year).
55 W Madison Chicago,IL is where that MVP trophy will be delivered sometime in late April – early May
vs. LAL 31-13-3blks
Vs. OKC 40-15-6blks
vs. SAS 29-14-3blks
You only asked for 3 games so there you go.
You keep bringing up the end of games like they don’t play four 12 minute quarters. Yes his free throws are a liability but with that flaw in his game he is still important to his team because the so called fire power you name can’t create their own shots. Jameer/Reddick/Anderson/Q-Rich/Hedo/Arenas/SVG are all spot up shooters.
The Denver game earlier this week Orlando hit back to back 3s building a lead in the 4th with Howard passing out of a double team on the block. Anderson then Nelson hit. Then on Denver’s last chance he showed why he is the best pick n roll defender not named KG. A couple plays before that a key block on the Coloring Book which led to a transition bucket.
“Defense wins championships but you have to outscore the opponent.”
2x DPOY and this year averaging 23 ppg. 2 points behind Rose with 7 fewer shot attempts.
“More consistent…”
WHEN WAS HOWARD NOT CONSISTENT!
Weaker supporting cast – says who? Boozer is an All-Star and if Noah was healthy he would have been one too. Health was addressed in an earlier post. Something along the lines of Asik/Gibson/Thomas played extremely well. Clearly they weren’t missed as much as you make them out to be.
Shoutout to Showtime at Post #40 The biggest change Chicago had was in their defense due to Thibodeau. Rose isn’t spearheading his unit on that end [no homo]. It is their coach who simply has taught them to be in the right place at the right time.
You act like the game vs. Indy Rose scored all 108 points without a combined 38 from Deng and Noah. Yes Rose scored more than those 2 but he damn well should if he has more free throws than Deng had FG attempts.
Clutch is more than the highlight reel play, it is making the right play whether it is on Offense or Defense. Is a block in the 1st quarter less important than a block in the 4th? 2 points is 2 points regardless of when you score them.
Yes Rose is having an outstanding year but how can a player that is a dominant force of defense and a lynchpin on offense for a team on pace to win 52 games not win?
Similar to Mike Bibby, Derrick Rose’s mistakes on the defensive end are covered up by the brilliance of Tom Thibodeau.
“DRose is the MVP unanimously…”
As I’ve said before, Dwight is the Most Valuable Player to his team than any other player is to theirs. However, since he will most likely walk with a 3rd consecutive DPOY [unprecedented… key word consecutive], Rose will win the Offensive Player of the Year otherwise known as the MVP.
I’m out like 5×5 statlines
I hate the habit we all have of
“putting someones shit in quotations” – and then directly responding to it..
I blame JAY lololololol
You the main culprit bruh!!!!
Yes a block in the 4th quarter is more important than one in the 1st, in a close game..the work done in the 4th is what matters most..clutch doesnt take place until under 4mins in the 4th. Why do u think lebron gets so much grief at the end of games? And in that Pacers game, u failed to mention DRose had 19 4th quarter points and was thee only reason they didnt lose in regulation when he drew a foul with 1sec left shooting a 3 down 3 and MADE all 4 free throws, can dwight do that for his team? NO
Hedo, gilbert, and jammer can all create there own shots, why do u think they have the ball in there hands majority of the time? And u act like dwight is the only reason that his teammates get open shots. Jameer,hedo,gilbert penetrate and kick out to get the shooters open as well. So dwight isnt the end all be all of the orlando offense.
And we discussed before, Dwight is 7ft tall and operates 5ft from the basket and only has to be one defender maybe two. So its pretty EASY for him to score. Whereas Drose operates from 25ft out and in while having to beat multiple defenders to get into the lane which is alot tougher. And the numbers shots taken doesnt matter, shooting a good percentage does when comes to perimeter players.
And quiet as its kept, the bulls bigs have been getting ate up since the all star break…ie Al horford 38 15, tyler hansborough 29 15 those lines arent unacceptable.
And please dont mention DRose and mike bibby in the same sentence, bibby cant even stop u. Where DRose gets steals and blocks.
Thee other main reason why Dwight cant win is his team is 4th in the east while DRose is 1st. If Dwight is MVP why isnt his team better, he should be able to lead to a better record, right?
Further proof of my point, Bulls 30balling atl in the 1st half with Drose having 20pts 7 asts and ran off 3str8 3s to end the half…while getting MVP chants in ATL multiple times!!! And its only halftime!!! dwight loses again first & foremost
Damn F&F holding it down for Dwight. LOL.
All the argument I want to say, you already did, and you said it much better.
Mad props, man.
Rose deserves the MVP. I’m watching his team dismantle the Hawks right now, and I haven’t had this much fun watching a guard since Kobe had that 81 point in a game season (2006).
But it’s fun arguing for Dwight. If a player is doing everything on offense AND defense, and might as well be the team plane pilot and Magic cheerleader choreographer in the way he’s doing absolutely EVERYTHING, it’s fun. Props to the TRUE MVP.