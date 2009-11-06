An Inconvenient Truth

Ask anybody who knows anything about basketball which player they’d choose to build a team around long-term, and most likely they’ll choose LeBron. (Others would probably say Dwight Howard, and other renegades might throw out names like Chris Paul and Derrick Rose.) But if you need a clear example why a lot of those same people who’d build around LeBron for the future would take a handful of guys over him when it comes to a one-time clutch situation in the present, look no further than last night’s Cavs/Bulls game … With 4.3 seconds left in the fourth and Chicago up by one, LeBron of course got the ball at the top of the key to do whatever he wanted against Luol Deng. If it’s Paul Pierce in that situation, you know the pull-up jumper is likely coming, or maybe he drives and finds Ray Allen for a better look. Kobe is even more unpredictable; he might attack the basket, launch a three, or anything in between. B-Roy, Carmelo, D-Wade, Dirk — they’ve all got an arsenal of multiple reliable weapons. So does LeBron, but too often it seems he’s determined to do what he did Thursday: Put his head down and force his way into the lane even if he doesn’t have a shot, putting himself in position to need a bail-out call by the refs. This time the zebras didn’t cooperate. ‘Bron went left and Deng stayed glued to his hip, then Joakim Noah came over for the help D. LeBron didn’t even get a shot off, fumbling the ball out of bounds and hoping for a foul that never came. There was contact on the play, but most of it was initiated by LeBron himself. Would the refs give him that call in the second quarter? Sure. In the final ticks of the fourth? Probably not … When it was over and Chicago had the W, LeBron (25 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts) was left with that same look on his face Ray J has when one of his reality show girls goes on a drunken tangent … Give LeBron credit for making some big plays before that, though. He dropped a three with 1:30 left to bring Cleveland within one point, and forced Deng into a shot-clock violation on a crucial possession in the final seconds … Meanwhile, Derrick Rose’s clutchness was on swole. He scored 10 of his 14 points and handed out five of his 11 assists in the fourth quarter, including a floater with 1:45 left that he set up with a cruel series of shakes on Anderson Varejao. Rose is off to a slow start numbers-wise (blame the bum ankle), but he’s offered no reason to believe he won’t be the beast everyone predicts him to be … Mike Brown made note of the Cavs’ poor free-throw shooting after the game (12-for-20, none of them on Shaq‘s ledger), but the bigger issue is how the offense still looks stagnant and basically like a lot of guys waiting for LeBron to make something happen. Even if one of those guys is a giant Hall of Famer, it’s still a problem …
More than any of the four teams playing last night, the Jazz needed a win. So they responded with their best game of the season and beat the Spurs relatively easily. Carlos Boozer, who was getting booed loudly by the home fans early in the game, won them over eventually on his way to 27 points and 14 boards, and Deron Williams added 27 and nine assists … After withstanding runs by Utah’s young, athletic lineup in the first half — highlighted by Ronnie Brewer and Wes Matthews‘ exclamation points — the Spurs were still hanging around at the end of the third quarter, looking to cut the lead to single-digits. But Matthews hit a huge corner three on a critical possession, and the Jazz went into the fourth ahead by 13. With about four minutes left, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker sat down for good, Coach Pop‘s universal white flag … Popovich was his usual chatty self in those between-quarter interviews. One time Craig Sager asked him what San Antonio had to do to slow down the Jazz and Pop barked, “Try harder.” Awkward silence, and that was that … Manu Ginobili must have seen his replays from the last time San Antonio was on national TV, because he’s since cut off a lot of his hair and made his bald spot less noticeable. On the flip side, Rasheed Wallace is apparently trying to grow enough hair to hide his bald spot … You can say this much about Deron Williams: Watching him pass the ball could teach you a thing or two about angles. We wish we knew a creative math teacher who could put together a highlight of Deron and Steve Nash and find a way to use it in the classroom … One time the court microphones picked up somebody — it might have been Paul Millsap or Mike Finley — scream “THAT’S A F***** FOUL, MAN!” so loud it was impossible to ignore. So naturally the announcers ignored it … Somebody at TNT needs to learn when to cut Charles Barkley‘s mic. As “Inside the NBA” was going off the air and Chuck was spitting out one-liners about the size of his new golf club that was made from bull’s penis straight out of Indiana (long story), he stayed on long enough to blurt out, “No wonder Reggie Miller likes that area.” … To the delight of all the Syracuse fans getting a hard time for losing to a D-2 squad in an exhibition game this week, Isiah Thomas stole the attention away when his Florida International team dropped one to Northwood College, an NAIA school. In Zeke’s defense, Northwood is coached by Rollie Massimino, and it’s not like FIU has high-major talent, but it’s still not a good look. Oh, and next up they have North Carolina … We’re out like the bald spot …
1st YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Charles Barkeley is awesome! Second funniest guy on tv (after Neil Patrick Harris and before Tracy Morgan).
Good game for the Jazz but not enough to convince me they are not heading for the lottery.
Like what I have been saying, Cleveland is another team in trouble. Fast forward to 2010, LeBron James is welcomed to New Jersey by its new Russian owner.
My meal allowance is now listing great television shows of all time. I’ll start with Alf (What do you expect?). Then there is In Livin Color, Miami Vice, Murphy Brown, and 21 Jump Street. Right now, I just enjoy CSI and David Letterman.
‘bron really does need another finisher… a mid range pull-up J would be fine…
was just about to give up on Jazz…
Cleveland should have ran an clear out ISO play for Lebron. I mean, Lebron has more vertical than Deng. It is not like Deng or any members of the Bulls can block his shot. Maybe Tyrus Thomas but that’s about it.
Lebron should have answered like after someone stepped on his Jordans.
i think mo williams should get the ball at the end of games, on a pick and roll with LeBron (I’m serious) – and I wouldn’t run that terrible excuse for an offense that Cleveland runs either – how many games does Mike Brown win with the 76ers or any other team that doesn’t have an absolute freak of nature putting up triple doubles and ish?
how about when chuck was given a liver milk shake? “not bad”… awesome.
Dejuan Blair still looks really good to me. But it’s no good when Blair has more explosion than any other big on the team, he’s not the explosive type really.
If I was LeBron I think I’d go play with Nash or JKidd or somebody like that, I think he’d score 35 a games with one of those guys. Forget New York or going somewhere to elevate your income – go to a place with a PG and an offense that allows you to use that speed and explosion.
What did they run Bruce? No team worth half an ass defensively is just going to let LeBron drive for a lay-in, it was a clear out – but defenders helped.
Lebron’s been fine with game winners. You can’t take one failed attempt and say he’s a liability at the end of games. He has had game winning jumpshots as well as game winning drives to the hoop. I don’t think driving to the basket is a bad strategy there. He’s one of the best drivers in the league and he gets to the line a ton. I like it better than shooting jumpers which almost everyone does, including Kobe who is actually very predictable in game winning situations. Kobe’s going to shoot a jumper and it doesn’t matter if all 5 defenders are surrounding him. For proof, look back to last year’s Finals game 2. Orlando was fine having Turkoglu on Kobe in a game winning situation because they knew that if Kobe got past Turkoglu–a very likely scenario–that defenders could converge without fear of Kobe finding the open guy. It’s almost as if they were baiting him. The result, Kobe was surrounded by three guys, one of whom was Dwight Howard sticking his hand way above him and still shot only to be blocked by Turkoglu from behind.
Also, you know what Kobe’s done in game winning situations this year? Zilch, not even a shot attempt because of two turnovers. He had one against OkC and had the ball stolen by Sefolosha. Against Houston he was stripped by Chuck Hayes.
Ain’t no doo-dop-daego dat sexy cat, Reggie Miller is prettty ghey yo! ;) He be wetting it on cat’s faces yo, shootin it from all over the place…..and it turns this foo ON!
True feelings NEVER lie.
The Realist of the REAL-real Ty(to the mutha-f’n)rone
gregory you are disillusional and definitely a kobe hater…
no one would ever agree that putting your head down and forcing through everyone in the paint is better than a jump shot…. especially when u consider its lebron driving and kobe’s jumpshot…. u must be crazy
since u cited a game… olympics… against spain… what happened in the final 5 minutes?
even lebron wouldn’t agree with you
@ gregory
uhmm if im not mistaken the Lakers won both of those games…and Kobe was actually very clutch in both of them. Maybe he didn’t nail a buzzer beater but drawing fouls and knocking down fadeways with little time left do the job as well.
Ain’t no doubt charles barkley be mad funny and cat also be dishin them dopey jokes and shit. That cat be cattyer than a cat on caturday. Fo Sho.
Real Cats eat Whiskers.
I just watched the last play and it wasn’t as bad as you make it sound. Lebron got past Deng and would have had a chance to try to score over Noah (try for a bucket or foul), but he lost the ball.
This is just a weak attempt to justify your shitty countdown article. PP isn’t even the clear go-to guy on his team. PP, Allen, and KG all average about the same number of shots and its not like Pierce is averaging way more assists. If today’s PP is on the Cavs, that is a lottery team for sure.
Lebron ain’t winning a chip this year.Stick a fork in Shaq. he’s done. Now stop asking stupid questions.
I totally agree with LBJ not getting this call. Good call by the refs. Bron relies too much on those bail-out calls. Right on the money Dime
Lebron put his head down and bull-rushed straight to the basket. Should have pulled up for a jumper!
Since Post #8 didn’t see my point, most of you must have!
You guys are talking about picking one player to start a franchise with and you list Derrick Rose over Dwyane Wade? What the HELL has Derrick Rose done to deserve that kind of respect over Wade? Wow, just wow.
one thing I haven’t seen mentioned re: Lebron’s last shot: Dude took like 5 steps. That same “crab dribble” from the other season.
@ Dave I’m pretty sure it was more that they accidentally overlooked Wade than thought that Rose was a better closer. Good no call by the refs it was clear Bron Jumped into noah. And they missed the fact that Dengs shot grazed the Rim…I call that KARMA
Great no-call by the ref’s, Queen James wasn’t fouled, this guy is so full of himself he thinks he deserves to get all the calls. Cleveland looks pitiful this year, they’ve seemingly taken a step back and the Queen doesn’t look happy to me. No question the Queen bolts to the east coast over the summer, Cleveland just isn’t good enough for his royal highness. There are people that would pick Derrick Rose to start a team over any other player in the NBA??? Who are these idiots?
One time the court microphones picked up somebody â€” it might have been Paul Millsap or Mike Finley â€” scream “THAT’S A F***** FOUL, MAN!”
that was tim duncan who screamed that. and watching the replay, okur was holding duncans left arm back as he went in for a layup/hook which he missed.
there was a stretch of about 5 minutes where the calls where absolutely terrible all the way around.
the spurs interior d was just not good last night, pop needs to get them back to playing defense or they are going to be good but not GOOOOOOOD!
Oh and show Hinrich some love for breaking out his Kansas handles on Boobie
@Dime
Rasheed doesn’t have a bald spot – it’s a birth mark.
How is it possible that Dime hasn’t mentioned that Kevin Martin is likely out 6-8 weeks with a broken wrist? The Kings are going to establish a new low for wins in a season.
Hopefully LeBron can learn that he could benefit from broadening his late game repertoire. Better he gain this knowledge from relatively meaningless early season games than late season playoff ones.
Here’s hoping that either he realizes this or his coaching staff points this out to him (and that he listens). He is just 25 after all…
Question is, oh Houston up by the way, ok question is….How many new player will LeBron have before they realize IT AIN’T ALL ON THE PLAYERS.
GET RID OF BROWN! LeBron is going to continue to be exactly what you see now until he gets a new coach and other staff that can bring other things out of him.
Then hopefully you won’t always see that drive and see more of the offense that by now should be at least somewhat on display.
Kobe’s game is growing, Wade’s game is growing and Melo.
LeBron is the only one doing the same old ish.
Dude needs a new coach, seriously!
Does noone realize that mike brown is the kind of guy that is just a great assistant coach, his defensive schemes are great but this offensive stategy has been terrible for years, cant blame it on the roster this year cleveland danny ferry did his job, wtf if they dont fire mike brown can they get an offensive expert where is dell harris now
Considering Lebron is the best finisher in the game, a drive to the net against the Bulls’s weak interior D is the right play most of the time.
Mike Brown is a terrible coach. And Barkley talking all that shit about Lebron needing to be on the wing and finishing sounds great and all, but Thats not necessarily the best thing for the team. Bron should be in the middle of the break because he is the best passer on the team. That way he can finish the break from the middle or make the pass. Also Bron should really improve his jumper, and stop trying to score 30. He’d probably be better off around 20-25pts a game with 9-10 assist. He’d win a lot more games. Clev needs to put some REAL talent around him though, for him to do that.
DRose is still clutch, nice to see that. Hinrich is one of the top 5 on ball defenders (Artest, Russ Westbrook, Brandon Jennings, Rajon Rondo) in the L but gets no credit at all. He’s also (as my boy called him) a coaches DREAM! Defense, Off awareness, Jumper, Plays hard always. You can’t ask for much more.
Vinny Del is an asshole. Taj Gibson is str8 booty and I have to watch him getting Tyrus’s minutes because the bulls don’t want to pay him. And Watching Noah is starting to physically take its toll on me. I think i might actually hate him.
I was wit you Chicagorilla until the Noah part that’s my dude lol. He’s good defensively and as Ugly as his offensive game is it still can’t be worse than the dude he replaced.
November 6th, 2009 at 3:18 am
the_don_mega says:
‘bron really does need another finisher… a mid range pull-up J would be fine…
______________
How many years have people been saying the same shit? Lebron needs to stop relying the the fucking refs and learn to shoot a jumper effectively.
And any team with Verejao as a starter is a failure in my book.
I can’t believe it took 25 comments before someone mentioned Mike Brown… LeBron did the right thing, “Coach” Brown, and i use the term loosely, should’ve had a plan ‘B’ for LeBron when the Defensive-help comes in. Mike Brown is using the “Give it to Bron and pass me the popcorn” play. Mike Brown should definitely be fired before All-Star break or else the Cavs are destined to be a 1st round playoff victim…
The thing about ‘Bron is, he always puts his head down and charges through the lane in crunch time because they usually DO call it for him in that situation. Don’t you remember the ’09 Conference Finals? That’s why I been saying the Magic were even better than they looked in that series. They overcame soooooo many crunch-time bailout calls in that series.
@Kobeef
I was about to say that. I thought I heard once awhile back in his Jailblazer days that his “bald spot” was just where his hair lacked pigment and makes it pretty much see-through. Does look like a bald spot though
LeBitch didn’t even go up to find his shot. He went up to get fouled… plain and simple. A BITCH MOVE if you ask me.
At least Ginobili can pull an And1 out of his flopping ass. Bron, just goes up and expects a superstar call.
For once… I’m happy the refs made the correct call.
I never saw the Jazz as a lotto team this year (unless there’s a ton of injuries), the floor spacing on offense will improve when Korver and Miles come back. That said, the BEST they could do would be get the 5th seed in the Western Conf.
Kirilenko sure gets to the line a lot for a guy who has no offensive game.
And for crying out loud… it’s like a yearly thing with some folks…
“Bron needs more talent around him.”
Can we all just get to the point that there are great players, and players that make the team better are even greater. Bron is great… but year after year the same old excuse aint cutting it with me anymore. Stats aint shit without the wins.
If Shaq makes the shots he was hittin’ in the 2nd half, in the 1st half, it’s a blow out. (he was getting VERY good looks and backing ’em down with ease)
If Z makes half of his shots, it’s a blow out. (he missed all of them)
Noah’s game was pretty tight last night, even if his jumper iz ugly, I’ll take an ugly 2 points vs a bricked dunk anyday, cough.ANDY-VAJAYJAY.cough
Parker has limited moves. These limited moves get him space. But since he’s not the best off the dribble, what you get is a hybrid drive n shoot type of deal. He breaks you down, gets enough space to launch a j. My only question is, why does he do it in the paint???
Instead of a ez bucket, you get a “Neo-Matrix-Crouching Tiger-Hidden Dragon-180 Degree-Off Balance” Jumper that won’t go in. Not even close.
Just stick to the pick n pop my man.
Or pass it.
Oh yeah, 3 seconds left…I’ll take a Bron Bron drive to the rim…anyday. Just didn’t work out despite his Thespian theatrics.
He wasn’t fouled, at all.
Andy got moves! Announcers said he was showing off his whole aresenal. LOL
All in all, good divisional game. Chicago came out on top.
Miller’s gonna get in a big time fight this year. He moves when he sets picks. Somebody gonna knock him the f out one day.
Cavs need a stud at the 3/4 spot, ASAP.
Paging Powe. Get Healthy now! SJack, please accept a super duper cheap buyout now.
Funny how Moon is having a hard time getting on the floor. He gives you everything, pts, 3-ptrs, rebs, blks, you name it – but is he an intelligent ball player?
Hmmmmm
Mike might need an offensive coordinator, again.
The verdict is still out on the Twin Towers, especially on the court at the same time.
Shaq and Z may not be The Admiral and Timmie but they’re not standstill WTC buildings neither.
They’re more like Orthanc and Barad-dÃ»r, the ancient Two Towers from The Lord of the Rings.
Old as sh*t but able to wreck all types of havoc.
bruce, they ran a clear out you clown, then you wrote, “Cleveland should have ran an clear out ISO play for Lebron” – do you get it yet? Do you know what a clear out is? Clear out does not equal auto-jumper…
I guess I just don’t see what’s wrong with Bron’s game winners – he’s hit some jumpers, but obviously the strong part of his game is driving – were all you guys crapping on Jordan early in his career when he relied way more on the drive?
did the refs really not give lebron a bail-out call?!? …i must be dreaming
LOL LEBRONS HIT SUM GAME WINNERS??? I can only count one, and that was because he had no choice but to shoot it up with less than a second remaining. Every other time, lebron will put his head down and drive. Remember, in the playoffs lebron will get this call 10/10 times. You see lebron losing the ball of his foot during orl/cavs series?? Refs bailed him out, and they’ll continue to do so.
To be honest though, lebron is just scared to shoot. 7 years and still won’t pull up??? Obviously it aint ever gonna happen
Manu’s moon-roof definitely looks better
Dime – you need a limit to these posts – it takes 2-3 minutes to scroll past and skip Bern-Bernie-Gabriel-Blow-Your-Horn-Brogden
I’m not surprised that lebron took the drive, its what he been doing. I think Vinny was prepared for the drive in the first place.
When lebron got to the basket he thought, “Oh Shit they closing in, bail out time”.
1. it was pretty clearly not a foul, and shouldn’t be one, even in the 2nd quarter – lebron jumped elbow first into noah, who was going damn close to straight up, and didn’t even have control of the ball. weak. i think lebron > kobe in a lot of ways, but until LBJ gets that back-you-down-turn-around-dagger move in his arsenal, these end games are gonna be a problem
2. the charles barkley comments are AWESOME – reggie miller is a punk ass bitch, and never ceases to annoy me when he’s announcing. he will be SHOCKED if the Lakers don’t go 20-1, and thinks tyrus thomas should average 10 blocked shots a game. maybe he’s just trying to follow in big bill walton’s footsteps. that said – can you imagine him hearing about chuck trash talking him? :
reggie: “Oh, Charles, oh, oh, you rapscallion. I will have you know that NOT once in my time in Indiana did I ever place my mouth near um… um… near… a bull’s upper thigh. Let’s call it that. I am SHOCKED that someone like Charles, a hall-of-famer, would impugn me that way.”
Chuck: “shut the fuck up reggie”
@36,
You seem like you’ve had that argument too many times in your life. Take a breath and relax. Just because people say Bron needs more talent around him every year, doesn’t mean it’s not true EVERY year! Mo Williams is an ok player who made the all-star team (although he had no business being there) because he played on a winning team. Candance Parker would do better than Anthony right now. Delonte is IMO the 3rd best player on that team and doesn’t get the credit he deserves, but he’s a good player. Shaq doesn’t fit well but he’s good. Z is old and is an avg starter. Boobie is Doodie, JJ Hicksen and VaJayJay’s overrated ass need to retire together RIGHT NOW, Jamrio is and decent player but come on. Talent wise those guys are a lotto team once Lebron leaves. They couldn’t beat the Grizz or Kings w/o Lebron. Thats probably why he’s going to leave Clev.
can dimemag institute a like/dislike/point/rating/ban system on comments so the idiots who seriously think they ‘kewl’ because they can type “1st b*tches!”. There is no other arena online I have seen that is as bad as smack for 13 yr olds who think they are the sh*t because they are the first to comment. Didn’t that go out in 2002??
LeBron DOES need some sort of talent around him.
Big Z looks like a WW2 relic.
Mo Williams is maybe one of the most overrated players in the league (and has the stupidest tattoo of any player, with his fucking Jesus Dog on his shoulder).
Parker is aight but his sister is better than him.
Anderson Valgina is one of the least skilled players in the league, THE most over paid player in the league and has no business even being in the league.
Shaq is aight, but he ain’t no where near being even Miami Shaq.
West is actually a good scrappy player, but needs to get his life in order off the court before he really make an impact on the court.
Moon has all the tools to be an All Star level player, except a brain.
If I didn’t mention them, then they ain’t worth being mentioned.
LeBron really doesn’t have much to work with, give the guy a legit All Star who isn’t 4 years past their useful days and the guy could win it all. Doesn’t look likely to happen in Cleveland though.
Agreed Dmozz….
I though we got past the whole “first” thing but now it’s making a comeback.
I wish my cousin Jurg was here….HAHAHA!
First Of All LeBron Wouldn’t Be In All Of This Shit If The Cavilers Just Would Have Kept Carlos Boozer When LeBron Was A Rookie. I Promise U They Would Be Way Betta And They Mite Have Had A Ring When They Faced The Spurs.(Think About It)