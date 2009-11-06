An Inconvenient Truth

Ask anybody who knows anything about basketball which player they’d choose to build a team around long-term, and most likely they’ll choose LeBron. (Others would probably say Dwight Howard, and other renegades might throw out names like Chris Paul and Derrick Rose.) But if you need a clear example why a lot of those same people who’d build around LeBron for the future would take a handful of guys over him when it comes to a one-time clutch situation in the present, look no further than last night’s Cavs/Bulls game … With 4.3 seconds left in the fourth and Chicago up by one, LeBron of course got the ball at the top of the key to do whatever he wanted against Luol Deng. If it’s Paul Pierce in that situation, you know the pull-up jumper is likely coming, or maybe he drives and finds Ray Allen for a better look. Kobe is even more unpredictable; he might attack the basket, launch a three, or anything in between. B-Roy, Carmelo, D-Wade, Dirk — they’ve all got an arsenal of multiple reliable weapons. So does LeBron, but too often it seems he’s determined to do what he did Thursday: Put his head down and force his way into the lane even if he doesn’t have a shot, putting himself in position to need a bail-out call by the refs. This time the zebras didn’t cooperate. ‘Bron went left and Deng stayed glued to his hip, then Joakim Noah came over for the help D. LeBron didn’t even get a shot off, fumbling the ball out of bounds and hoping for a foul that never came. There was contact on the play, but most of it was initiated by LeBron himself. Would the refs give him that call in the second quarter? Sure. In the final ticks of the fourth? Probably not … When it was over and Chicago had the W, LeBron (25 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts) was left with that same look on his face Ray J has when one of his reality show girls goes on a drunken tangent … Give LeBron credit for making some big plays before that, though. He dropped a three with 1:30 left to bring Cleveland within one point, and forced Deng into a shot-clock violation on a crucial possession in the final seconds … Meanwhile, Derrick Rose’s clutchness was on swole. He scored 10 of his 14 points and handed out five of his 11 assists in the fourth quarter, including a floater with 1:45 left that he set up with a cruel series of shakes on Anderson Varejao. Rose is off to a slow start numbers-wise (blame the bum ankle), but he’s offered no reason to believe he won’t be the beast everyone predicts him to be … Mike Brown made note of the Cavs’ poor free-throw shooting after the game (12-for-20, none of them on Shaq‘s ledger), but the bigger issue is how the offense still looks stagnant and basically like a lot of guys waiting for LeBron to make something happen. Even if one of those guys is a giant Hall of Famer, it’s still a problem …

More than any of the four teams playing last night, the Jazz needed a win. So they responded with their best game of the season and beat the Spurs relatively easily. Carlos Boozer, who was getting booed loudly by the home fans early in the game, won them over eventually on his way to 27 points and 14 boards, and Deron Williams added 27 and nine assists … After withstanding runs by Utah’s young, athletic lineup in the first half — highlighted by Ronnie Brewer and Wes Matthews‘ exclamation points — the Spurs were still hanging around at the end of the third quarter, looking to cut the lead to single-digits. But Matthews hit a huge corner three on a critical possession, and the Jazz went into the fourth ahead by 13. With about four minutes left, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker sat down for good, Coach Pop‘s universal white flag … Popovich was his usual chatty self in those between-quarter interviews. One time Craig Sager asked him what San Antonio had to do to slow down the Jazz and Pop barked, “Try harder.” Awkward silence, and that was that … Manu Ginobili must have seen his replays from the last time San Antonio was on national TV, because he’s since cut off a lot of his hair and made his bald spot less noticeable. On the flip side, Rasheed Wallace is apparently trying to grow enough hair to hide his bald spot … You can say this much about Deron Williams: Watching him pass the ball could teach you a thing or two about angles. We wish we knew a creative math teacher who could put together a highlight of Deron and Steve Nash and find a way to use it in the classroom … One time the court microphones picked up somebody — it might have been Paul Millsap or Mike Finley — scream “THAT’S A F***** FOUL, MAN!” so loud it was impossible to ignore. So naturally the announcers ignored it … Somebody at TNT needs to learn when to cut Charles Barkley‘s mic. As “Inside the NBA” was going off the air and Chuck was spitting out one-liners about the size of his new golf club that was made from bull’s penis straight out of Indiana (long story), he stayed on long enough to blurt out, “No wonder Reggie Miller likes that area.” … To the delight of all the Syracuse fans getting a hard time for losing to a D-2 squad in an exhibition game this week, Isiah Thomas stole the attention away when his Florida International team dropped one to Northwood College, an NAIA school. In Zeke’s defense, Northwood is coached by Rollie Massimino, and it’s not like FIU has high-major talent, but it’s still not a good look. Oh, and next up they have North Carolina … We’re out like the bald spot …