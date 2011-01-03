AND 1 Tomahawk Low – Steve Blake Player Exclusive

After showing you the special Christmas Day colorway of the AND 1 Tomahawk Low made exclusively for Steve Blake, we figured you might want to see what he’s been wearing for normal games. With that, check out the home and road colorways of the Tomahawk Low.
What do you think?
Who cares about Steve Blake and his pair of And1’s?!
Instant Classic. Little kids are smashing piggy banks, hoping to be the next Steve Blake!
Damn, those are some sik kicks.
Who knew Blake’s shoe would look so nice? Used to be a big And 1 fan but then went the Nike route…these kicks are legit tho.
I wouldnt pay a whole lot for these, but they aight.
why would steve blake wear a show called ‘tomahawk’?