Your All-Star 2010 starters are…

The starters were announced a few minutes ago leading up to the big Cavs/Lakers game. (And if you haven’t heard, Cleveland was just dealt the bad news that Mo Williams will miss 4-6 weeks with a shoulder sprain.) First the East, then the West:
F – Kevin Garnett
F – LeBron James
C – Dwight Howard
G – Dwyane Wade
G – Allen Iverson
F – Carmelo Anthony
F – Tim Duncan
C – Amar’e Stoudemire
G – Kobe Bryant
G – Steve Nash
Some quick thoughts:
* I’ve been hearing everybody from Dick Vitale to the wino down the block twisting their panties in a knot about A.I. getting a starting nod, but where’s the indignation about Garnett? Look, I love KG as much as anybody, but he’s averaging 15 points and 7.6 rebounds and has missed 11 games with injury. You’re telling me you can justify KG going ahead of Chris Bosh, who’s putting up 24 points and 11 boards a night? Garnett isn’t even as deserving as Josh Smith and Gerald Wallace, but you know those two aren’t going to win the fan vote.
* Iverson, meanwhile, is putting up 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in 16 games with the Sixers. Is he the second-best guard in the East? Obviously not. Joe Johnson, Rajon Rondo, Derrick Rose, Rodney Stuckey and Brandon Jennings have all been better. But if A.I. is who the fans want to see, there shouldn’t be an issue.
* We all kind of knew Nash or Chris Paul would miraculously vault T-Mac for the last starting spot. Because even if A.I. is undeserving, at least A.I. is definitely healthy enough to suit up and play.
* I love Duncan, but even I have to admit Dirk Nowitzki has been better this season. It’s not a travesty or anything that TD is starting, I’m just saying…
* LeBron was interviewed about the All-Star selection, but of course Craig Sager had to ask him about the dunk contest. TNT’s resident pimp tried putting ‘Bron on the spot and asked if he’d reconsider putting his name in, but ‘Bron deflected it: “I think the NBA already made their decision.” He did leave the door open to maybe getting involved if Shaq‘s Haiti/dunk contest idea goes through, but beyond that, LBJ knows good and hell well if he decided to enter, the League would make it happen.
* Now that we know the starters, let the debates begin over the reserves. Let us know your full All-Star squads…
When do the reserves get announced? Deron Williams better not get snubbed again.
D Will > Brandon Roy… Just sayin…
Yo, what ever happened to the wild card non-nba dunk contestant that was supposed to compete in the nba dunk contest? Wasn’t there like a nationwide competition for that one wild card entry?
where is Gerald Wallace, Brandon Roy?????????????????????WTF,All Star Weekened is going to be so gay now already wit a crapy dunk contest
“D Will > Brandon Roy… Just sayin…”
Yeah, probably. Pretty close, though. Worth noting that Portland has had a ton of injuries and still has a better record than Utah. But whatever. They both should make it.
iverson on an allstar team is a disgrace!!
This has to be D Will’s year.
Put Traitor Kaman on the team!
Garnett?…. are this people on drugs?
Over David Lee?or Bosh? this is crap
Should be:
West: Nash, Bryant, Anthony, Nowitski, Stoudemire
East: Rondo, Wade, James, Bosh, Howard
CB4 should start
The three East forwards who have to make it: Chris Bosh, David Lee, and Gerald Wallace. Then the 2 West forward who have to make it: Dirk and Kevin Durant.
the reserves will be announced next thursday
the fan voting bullshit needs to stop, or at least changed up a bit…institute a players vote or something to count for 50%…if that’s too much of a conflict of interest let the d-leaguers, refs, or sports journalists vote. Garnett getting the start means that Josh Smith or David Lee probably won’t get in. Iverson’s start means that either Stuckey or Rose probably won’t get the nod (not that I think Rose or Stuckey are really “All-Stars” but they’re definitely playing better than A.I.)
IT’S A SHAMOCKERY!!!!
And thats why Gasol is considered soft..
First the weak lay up attempt then the 2 missed FT’s.. oh well..
dirk got screwed
T-Mac got robbed lol.
lakeshow
hes not soft and you know it. the way he played howard in the finals is why he isnt soft. shit he can be the second best big man in the west. i would love to have a soft player like that land on my barely make the playoffs team and make two straight finals with him btw winning one.
austin
why dirk over td?? please give me a logical answer for than one because if we go only by stats it should be kaman as the c not amare.
i agree about KG. Lamarcus Aldridge deserves it more than KG, hes averaging 15.9 ppg and 8.3 rpg last time i checked.
oh and brandon roy is better than deron williams. one of them was an all-NBA 2nd team player and he wasnt in illinois in college
Give me a break with this Bosh and Lee over Garnett. Obviously his numbers are down, but he still clearly “quarterbacks” the best defense in the league and that counts more than the numbers. I think its more impressive than 2 guys who get rebounds because no one else on their teams can
Gasol played like Gasoft tonight
Roy and Deron are both terrific, they’re just different players. I’ll agree with the guy who said they’re comparable in most areas. Deron averages five more APG, Roy averages four more PPG. I think it’s splitting hairs to say either one is better than the other by a considerable margin.
BULLSHIT.
That’s how the ASG will ever be after this? Allen Fucking Iverson? BULLSHIT?
And yeah, you started the article by saying KG doesn’t deserve the start as much as AI. And I agree. But you use the ‘if the fans wants to see him, let him start’ argument on AI…. Why didn’t you use that FUCKING argument on KG? Seriously?
Pure Kiss-assery
I heard a rumour that the NBA was bringing back Tim Donaghy as as Special Advisor to the All-Star Fan Voting process.
I hear he does good work.
West:
Nash, Kobe, Melo, TD, Amare
Reserves:
G Chris Paul
G Billups
F Pau Gasol
F Dirk
C Al Jefferson (best Center available)
Util Kevin Durant
Util Deron Williams
Boozer almost makes the list.
East: Wade, A.I., Lebron, KG, D. Howard
A.I. and KG should be replaced with Joe Johnson and Chris Bosh, but if not then:
Reserves:
G Joe Johnson
G Rondo
F Gerald Wallace
F Josh Smith
C Andrew Bogut
Util Paul Pierce
Util Brook Lopez
If A.I. and KG sit out then add,
Stephen Jackson (best bobcats have ever been)
Derrick Rose or David Lee
@ Ian
Nah his mentality is soft.. his talent is what allows him to out finesse goons like Howard.. Against physical (KG, Perkins, Etc) good defenders he disappears..
@ Ian
If the starters are:
East – AI, D Wade, KG, King James, Superman
West – Nash, Mamba, Melo, Duncan, STAT
Then Reserves should be:
East
G – Joe Johnson
G – Rajon Rondo
F – Gerald Wallace
F – Chris Bosh
C – Brook Lopez
Util – David Lee
Util – Josh Smith
West
G – Chris Paul
G – Kevin Durant
F – Dirk Nowitzki
F – Luis Scola
C – Pau Gasol (I know, not a C, but it works for reserves)
Util – Deron Williams
Util – David West
If the fans are going to vote in the likes of KG and AI, then I hope that the coaches/media guys are going to look at guys who have been showing up EVERY night (barring injury) and putting up numbers. I think this group exemplifies that criteria. Also, isn’t it about building the best TEAM in regards to position? Or, is it about just the numbers?
That’s how the league and media does it. They ride you and on your way out they kick you in the ass. It’s exactly what it is…they push fans to vote early and often for the all-star team and then when the fans put who they want the media gets upset about it. Why isn’t there an uproar over Garnett? because he’s been a good little negro. A.I. turned the league on it’s ear by being A.I.; not wanting t5o be the next Mike or Magic but just A.I.. Now they see a chance for get back and they taking their best shot. When he went to Denver they said him and Melo couldn’t work but Melo still got his and they were the highest scoring tandem in the league. He goes to Detroit and because another good little negro feels like he should be the starter and pitches a fit A.I is now supposed to realize that he is a bench player at best. This is the same guy that carried the Sixers to the Finals, while Hamilton has proven he can’t play without Chauncey. Glad to see the fans recognize A.I. and vote him to the All-Star Team. Would be nice if more of the good little negroes were more like him.
Peace and Blessings in all your endeavors born of a positive thought fueled by positive energy to k.y.m in a positive direction.One.
I don’t have a problem with AI, Garnett or Duncan starting, the guys are obviously on the downside of their careers but they are still STARS, some of the biggest draws in the league and clearly the most POPULAR players. Thats what the ASG is all about, letting the fans see the most popular players on the court.
my reserves would be (and this is taking account that coaches can be flexible with positions)
East
G Rose/Rondo/Willaims/Jennings (someone’s gotta fill that spot, the east PG situation is just weak)
G Johnson
F Peirce
F Smith
C Bosh
WC #1 Granger/Gerald Wallace/Capn Jack
WC #2 Bogut/Noah/Horford/Lopez
West
G Paul
G Willaims
F Durant
F Dirk
C Gasol
WC #1 Roy/Billups
WC #2 Z Bo/Kaman
Chris Bosh should have been in the starting lineup for the East. But oh well he gonna make it in the team anyway. I hope they select Gerald Wallace too. The guy is a beast of a small forward.
As for “The Answer” I got no comment.
Can’t wait for the All Star Game. Lets get the party started.
dirk better then duncan? LMMFAO! your nuts austin, i cant believe you of all writers would say that.
dirk is averaging about 5 more points, duncan has him beat by 3 rebounds an assist, nearly a block, duncan shoots nearly 10% better from the field plus duncan fouls almost 1 foul less. dirk is only better at the ft line and about 1/2 a steal. duncan is also doing this in 32 minutes to dirks 38.
no way dirk has been better! the only way the hoff is ever better is when duncan retires! and thats not homer speak, the numbers dont lie.
good post Soul Brova1. good post
This is a joke. It’s fine if the NBA wants this to just be a popularity contest, but then people should stop saying “he’s a 5-time allstar” like it means anything. It shouldn’t count towards someone’s accomplishments if they don’t have to do anything to earn it.
If KG had any class, he would surrender his spot. Oh wait…
First of all its an all-star game so you dont have to start point guards “Keep Rondo out of the fucking starting line”
Joe Johnson Chris Paul/Steve Nash
D Wade Kobe
Labron Melo
Chris Bosh Durant
D Howard Tim Duncan
@ soul brova1
man stop it!!
At this point, A.I. IS a bench player. If you can recall his game……it was based on quickness…….something he’s lost for the most part. MJ & Mike & others lost quickness but had high Bball IQ along with a winning attitude so they were still very effective in the autumn of their careers.
A.I. is about self and does not make the good decisions that MJ & Mike & others made and this makes him a bench player now.
Yeah, he came to Detroit and was ONE of the reasons why we had a horrible year. Another was a wack coach named MCurry. I agree with you that RIP was a bitch about the situation, but his gripe was on point, he just handled it wrong.
Overall, I kinda feel the point you’re makin, but A.I. is a terrible example to use. He is a selfish quitter and is NOT deserving of an AllStar slot.
I don’t care too much for Rondo, but, he is closer to an AS than A.I.
@32 Dirk isnt even in the same gym as Timmy D.
D-Will best get in this year!
Ugh. The fans are stupid. I’m the biggest Hornets (and Chris Paul) fan around but even I can see that there’s a huge statistical dropoff between Paul/Nash/Williams and every other point guard in the NBA. If they leave out Deron and give a spot to Billups because of “leadership” or Kidd because of the “home crowd” I’ll vomit.
My rest of the West is:
Randolph
Kaman
Dirk
Roy
Paul
Durant
Williams
But I agree with Prof TX up above:
“It’s fine if the NBA wants this to just be a popularity contest, but then people should stop saying “he’s a 5-time allstar” like it means anything. It shouldn’t count towards someone’s accomplishments if they don’t have to do anything to earn it.”
Word.
Well…looks like I wont be watching…AI..what a joke..
KG over Bosh…another joke…
oh..and by the way…the celt’s dont have the best defence in the league…cant remember who mentioned that…but they should check their stats before posting..
the NBA has become an overpaid joke…there is no incentive for players to even want to win…they can play average..and still make 3 mill a yr…live a comfy life…it really doesnt matter anymore…
Stating the obvious here: If everybody is so upset about the starters, why didn’t yall do something about it? I mean with all the peeps that comment/read Dime, why not start a group to flood the votes in favor of a certain player? And looking at some of these comments, it seem like everybody who started a game this year “deserved” to be an all-star. Smh.
Starters:AI/Wade/Bron/KG/Dwight
Bench:
G – Rondo
G – Joe Johnson
F – Gerald Wallace
F – Bosh
C – Lee
Util – Pierce
Util – B. Lopez
West Starters
Nash/Kobe/Melo/Duncan/Amare
G – Chris Paul
G – B. Roy
F – Durant
F – Dirk
C – Kaman
Util – D. Williams
Util – can’t believe I’m going to say this Zack Randolph
“At this point, A.I. IS a bench player. If you can recall his game……it was based on quickness…….something he’s lost for the most part. MJ & Mike & others lost quickness but had high Bball IQ along with a winning attitude so they were still very effective in the autumn of their careers.”
Yep, A.I’s speed was what gave him his edge over much taller opponents. Now that his speed isn’t there anymore, he simply is not the offensive talent he used to be. Jordan’s game in the 80’s was very athletic-based too, but he was smart enough to adapt his game as he aged to compensate. Kobe is now doing the same. A.I’s size means limitations as to what he can do to compensate like Jordan did. He’s 6″0 in shoes, so he obviously won’t be developing a post game and fadeaway jumper.
@what???
take your stats sheet and use it to wipe your ass. Celtics have the best defense in the league when Garnett is on the floor without a doubt.
West:
Duncan
Stat
Melo
Kobe
Nash
Res:
Paul (1st guard)
Roy (2nd guard)
Durant (1st foward)
Nowitski (second foward)
Kaman (center)
Monta Ellis
D-Will
East:
Dwight
KG
Lebron
Wade
Rondo
Res:
Rose
Joe Johnson
Gerald Wallace
Josh Smith
Bosh
Stephen Jackson
Jamal Crawford
I don’t care who the fans votes in…This is who I voted in.
that’s kinda like Obama winning president over Ron Paul
popular guy wins over the more honestly qualified one
josh smith should start over bosh and kg heres why…the two games hawks and raptors played so far hawks have blown them out badly and out that one game Bosh scored only 4 points..yes 4 points.In the season hawks are 3-0 against the celtics and the celtics kg hasnt even played lately…so my vote goes to josh smith of the hawks.
i think 4 the east its gonna be a beasty one too its
center-KG
power forward-LBJ
forward- Paul Pierce
guard-RAJON RONDO BOI
guard-Derrick Rose
my West is
center-pau gasol
power forward-kevin durant
forward-kobe
guard-melo
guard-nash
man there is alot fo iverson haters… you guys bitchin and moanin about an all star game like its a nba finals game if u mad about iverson getting a starting spot oh well why dont you get yourself drafted in the nba and take the spot from him in 2011 all stars