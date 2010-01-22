Your All-Star 2010 starters are…

The starters were announced a few minutes ago leading up to the big Cavs/Lakers game. (And if you haven’t heard, Cleveland was just dealt the bad news that Mo Williams will miss 4-6 weeks with a shoulder sprain.) First the East, then the West:

F – Kevin Garnett

F – LeBron James

C – Dwight Howard

G – Dwyane Wade

G – Allen Iverson

F – Carmelo Anthony

F – Tim Duncan

C – Amar’e Stoudemire

G – Kobe Bryant

G – Steve Nash

Some quick thoughts:

* I’ve been hearing everybody from Dick Vitale to the wino down the block twisting their panties in a knot about A.I. getting a starting nod, but where’s the indignation about Garnett? Look, I love KG as much as anybody, but he’s averaging 15 points and 7.6 rebounds and has missed 11 games with injury. You’re telling me you can justify KG going ahead of Chris Bosh, who’s putting up 24 points and 11 boards a night? Garnett isn’t even as deserving as Josh Smith and Gerald Wallace, but you know those two aren’t going to win the fan vote.

* Iverson, meanwhile, is putting up 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in 16 games with the Sixers. Is he the second-best guard in the East? Obviously not. Joe Johnson, Rajon Rondo, Derrick Rose, Rodney Stuckey and Brandon Jennings have all been better. But if A.I. is who the fans want to see, there shouldn’t be an issue.

* We all kind of knew Nash or Chris Paul would miraculously vault T-Mac for the last starting spot. Because even if A.I. is undeserving, at least A.I. is definitely healthy enough to suit up and play.

* I love Duncan, but even I have to admit Dirk Nowitzki has been better this season. It’s not a travesty or anything that TD is starting, I’m just saying…

* LeBron was interviewed about the All-Star selection, but of course Craig Sager had to ask him about the dunk contest. TNT’s resident pimp tried putting ‘Bron on the spot and asked if he’d reconsider putting his name in, but ‘Bron deflected it: “I think the NBA already made their decision.” He did leave the door open to maybe getting involved if Shaq‘s Haiti/dunk contest idea goes through, but beyond that, LBJ knows good and hell well if he decided to enter, the League would make it happen.

* Now that we know the starters, let the debates begin over the reserves. Let us know your full All-Star squads…