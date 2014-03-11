Video: Andray Blatche Turns Tyler Hansbrough In A Circle Before Layup

#GIFs
03.10.14 4 years ago

Towards the end of a first quarter the Nets would just assume forget (Toronto outscored them 30-19), Andray Blatche showed off his nimble footwork and deft touch with the rock. After catching the ball on the left elbow, Blatche bamboozles Tyler Hansbrough so effectively with a right-to-left crossover, Psycho T spins all the way around before he realizes Blatche has him shook.

Dray appeared almost surprised by how badly he iced Hansbrough, hesitating a split-second before taking it to the rack for the layup.

Blatche will probably opt out of his deal this summer to re-sign with Brooklyn (his preference) or head elsewhere (something he’ll have to do if he’s offered significantly more money).

(The Brooklyn Game)

