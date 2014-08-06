Andre Drummond Calls Derrick Rose “Ferrari Amongst Nissans”

Unfortunately but appropriately lost amid the NBA world’s reaction to the devastating injury suffered by Paul George at last Friday’s USA Basketball Showcase was a mesmerizing start by Derrick Rose. Lauded by coaches and teammates alike for his performance in training camp, Rose surpassed even unrealistic expectations in the opening minutes of Team USA’s scrimmage with three classically explosive baskets that recalled his MVP-winning form of 2011.
TMZ Sports recently caught up – or bothered – Detroit Pistons big man and World Cup team hopeful Andre Drummond at the airport, and asked for his thoughts on Rose.
“He looks great,” Drummond said. “He’s a Ferrari amongst Nissans out there.”
Highlights of Rose from the Showcase confirm Drummond’s sentiment.
The quickness:
The power:
And our personal favorite, the speed:
We don’t know cars like we know hoops, but it’s not hard to see what Drummond means. Even among basketball’s most souped-up Nissans, Rose moves like a Ferrari. We can’t wait to see him do it for the Chicago Bulls in 2014-2015.
(H/T Piston Powered)
Will Rose regain his form this season?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
It’s such a shame that Paul George was hurt. To me, him and Derek Rose in the backcourt would have been as exciting as watching Clyde & The Pearl and Jerry West & Gail
Goodrich!
Rose and Kd should be just as exciting
still would love to see PG tear it up with everyone on team usa