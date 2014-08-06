Andre Drummond Calls Derrick Rose “Ferrari Amongst Nissans”

Unfortunately but appropriately lost amid the NBA world’s reaction to the devastating injury suffered by Paul George at last Friday’s USA Basketball Showcase was a mesmerizing start by Derrick Rose. Lauded by coaches and teammates alike for his performance in training camp, Rose surpassed even unrealistic expectations in the opening minutes of Team USA’s scrimmage with three classically explosive baskets that recalled his MVP-winning form of 2011.

TMZ Sports recently caught up – or bothered – Detroit Pistons big man and World Cup team hopeful Andre Drummond at the airport, and asked for his thoughts on Rose.

“He looks great,” Drummond said. “He’s a Ferrari amongst Nissans out there.”