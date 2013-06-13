Andre Drummond Destroyed Chris Brown With a Massive Dunk

Andre Drummond is easily one of our favorite young players in the NBA. We’ve targeted him as one of the Top Players Under 25 Years of Age and he’s looking to work with a LEGEND this summer to get better.

Here’s another reason to be on board with Drummond: He obliterated Chris Brown with a savage dunk yesterday at a run in L.A.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

You can probably tell that it was clearly a set up – something backed up by Drummond on Twitter after the fact:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook