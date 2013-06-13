Andre Drummond Destroyed Chris Brown With a Massive Dunk

#Chris Brown #Dunks #Video #Twitter
06.13.13 5 years ago

Andre Drummond is easily one of our favorite young players in the NBA. We’ve targeted him as one of the Top Players Under 25 Years of Age and he’s looking to work with a LEGEND this summer to get better.

Here’s another reason to be on board with Drummond: He obliterated Chris Brown with a savage dunk yesterday at a run in L.A.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

You can probably tell that it was clearly a set up – something backed up by Drummond on Twitter after the fact:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown#Dunks#Video#Twitter
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDChris BrownDimeMagDUNKSlos angelesReal StoriesTwittervideovine

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP