Andre Drummond Does His Best T-Mac Impression On A Trampoline

07.14.13 5 years ago

Young Pistons center Andre Drummond has some pretty good hops. We saw him dazzle on both ends of the court during his time in Orlando. But check out his homage to Tracy McGrady (or you could also watch T-Mac’s 10 greatest dunks of his career). It involves a trampoline, if you can believe it.

What’s your favorite Tracy McGrady moment? And your favorite moment from Drummond during his rookie season?

