Andre Drummond Is ‘Truly Excited To Be Somewhere Where I’m Wanted’ In Cleveland

Andre Drummond’s time as a member of the Detroit Pistons, the only NBA franchise for which he’s suited up, came to an end on Thursday afternoon. His long-rumored trade came to fruition prior to the deadline, as the Pistons sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for John Henson, Brandon Knight, and a future second-round draft pick.

Drummond’s future is still in question insofar as it’s unclear if he’ll stay in northeast Ohio beyond this year — he has a player option on his contract, and if he decides to not pick it up, he’ll hit unrestricted free agency — but for now, the big man sounds happy that he’s no longer at the center of trade talks. The newest Cavalier met with the media at practice on Saturday and spoke candidly about how he’s happy to be suiting up for a franchise that wants him to be there.

Andre Drummond thought Thursday’s trade “was a joke” at first, is unfazed by the rebuilding #Cavs & beleives they can become “something special” pic.twitter.com/UDrBXiJ5Kl — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) February 8, 2020

“I thought it was a joke at first,” Drummond told the press about his trade. “But obviously once it settled in, truly excited to be somewhere where I’m wanted. Really happy to start a new chapter here.”

Drummond went onto say he’s happy to be playing for “an organization that wants me to be here,” that he’s excited for this chapter, and that he sees “a bright future here in Cleveland” thanks to the team’s young talent and Kevin Love. Speaking of his new frontcourt mate, Drummond revealed that the first call he received after the deal came from Love.

The Cavs will get 30 games — should he suit up on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers — to evaluate how Drummond fits next to Love and their youngsters. No matter what the future holds for him, Drummond seems beyond content to be taking the floor free of trade rumors for the time being.