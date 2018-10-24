Andre Drummond And Joel Embiid Kept Beefing After The Pistons Beat The Sixers

10.24.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The latest chapter in the rivalry between Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid was written on Tuesday night, when the two big men faced off in the Detroit Pistons’ overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers. While the main story of the night was Blake Griffin having the game of his life, the underlying subplot of the game was the interactions between the two centers.

Embiid made it a point to provoke Drummond, with everything coming to a head when the Sixers center flopped and, in response, Drummond picked up his second technical foul of the game and got tossed. It would have been tremendous heel work by Embiid if it was professional wrestling, but since it’s basketball, it was viewed more as a nuisance than anything.

After the game, Embiid gave his thoughts on Drummond, continuing his trash talk towards the Pistons big.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDDETROIT PISTONSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP