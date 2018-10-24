Getty Image

The latest chapter in the rivalry between Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid was written on Tuesday night, when the two big men faced off in the Detroit Pistons’ overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers. While the main story of the night was Blake Griffin having the game of his life, the underlying subplot of the game was the interactions between the two centers.

Embiid made it a point to provoke Drummond, with everything coming to a head when the Sixers center flopped and, in response, Drummond picked up his second technical foul of the game and got tossed. It would have been tremendous heel work by Embiid if it was professional wrestling, but since it’s basketball, it was viewed more as a nuisance than anything.

After the game, Embiid gave his thoughts on Drummond, continuing his trash talk towards the Pistons big.