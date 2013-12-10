Andre Drummond & Pistons Mascot Spoof Eminem’s “Berzerk” Video

#Eminem #Video
12.10.13 5 years ago

Detroit’s favorite son, Eight Mile star Eminem, released his new album Marshall Mathers LP 2 earlier this fall. He also dropped the first single “Berzerk,” complete with a Rick Rubin appearance in the Beastie Boys-inspired music video. Now Pistons mascot, Hooper, has teamed with Andre Drummond to spoof the “Berzerk” video with Hooper as Em and Drummond as the sensei producer, Rubin.

Here’s the original from Em, if you want to compare the two, but I think Drummond makes a fantastic Svengali music producer for Hooper.

[h/t Detroit Free Press; vid via YouTube user DetPistonsOfficial]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem#Video
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDBerzerkEminemHooper Pistons MascotMascotsRick Rubinvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP