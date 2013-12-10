Andre Drummond & Pistons Mascot Spoof Eminem’s “Berzerk” Video

Detroit’s favorite son, Eight Mile star Eminem, released his new album Marshall Mathers LP 2 earlier this fall. He also dropped the first single “Berzerk,” complete with a Rick Rubin appearance in the Beastie Boys-inspired music video. Now Pistons mascot, Hooper, has teamed with Andre Drummond to spoof the “Berzerk” video with Hooper as Em and Drummond as the sensei producer, Rubin.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s the original from Em, if you want to compare the two, but I think Drummond makes a fantastic Svengali music producer for Hooper.

[h/t Detroit Free Press; vid via YouTube user DetPistonsOfficial]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.