Andre Drummond Left His Lakers Debut With A Toe Injury

The Lakers have had absolutely rotten injury luck this season, with both Anthony Davis and LeBron James shut down for the foreseeable future with an Achilles issue and a high ankle sprain, respectively. Other key contributors like Marc Gasol and Dennis Schröder have missed time during the season, and the goal right now for the team is to simply avoid a freefall in the West without their stars.

On Wednesday, they finally seemed to be getting a lift as their new buyout acquisition, Andre Drummond, was set to make his Lakers debut against the Bucks. Drummond looked rusty in his 14 minutes of action, with four points, two assists, and one rebound, but that was somewhat expected after he hadn’t played in nearly a month as Cleveland had shut him down. However, what was far more concerning was his departure in the third quarter with an apparent toe injury, as he had his big toe wrapped and made a shoe change at halftime, dealing with discomfort. He would eventually remove his right shoe and walk to the locker room with the trainer.

The Lakers announced late in the third quarter that Drummond’s night was over with a right toe contusion.

Andre Drummond has a right big toe contusion. X-rays were negative but he won't return, per the Lakers — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 1, 2021

It’s an unfortunate end to his debut and hopefully won’t be something that keeps him out for any kind of extended time, but for a Laker team that can’t seem to get healthy, it’s another injury to add to their list.