Andre Drummond Wins Rising Stars MVP But Then The Trophy Breaks

Team Hill beat Team Webber 142-136 in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night. The game was fun, but got really exciting in the second half when Dion Waiters and Tim Hardaway engaged in a spurt of one-on-one gunning. But it was Andre Drummond‘s 30 points and 25 rebounds for Team Hill that earned the MVP trophy. Too bad the trophy got dropped.

The trophy broke during the post-game awards presentation, but it was quickly pieced back together so a laughing Drummond could hold it above his head.

