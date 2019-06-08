Getty Image

Andre Iguodala is one of the best quotes on the Golden State Warriors because he’ll say basically whatever he wants. Iguodala has been key for a Dubs team that finds itself behind the eight ball in the NBA Finals for the first time in years.

Friday night’s Game 4 in Oakland may end up being the last ever played at Oracle Arena if the Toronto Raptors have their way, and a day before the game, Iguodala was asked about some big moments in the building’s history. Perhaps unsurprisingly, his choice of favorite Oracle Arena moment was from that first postseason run he had in Oakland … just not for the reason you might think.

“That’s a tough one. That’s a really good question,” Iguodala told the media. “First playoff series here was pretty exciting. It was pretty good. We hadn’t priced out many people yet, so it was good.”