Andre Iguodala and Thad Young Open New House of Hoops

Yesterday afternoon, a bunch of the crew was at the Cherry Hill (N.J.) Mall (about 20 minutes outside of Philly) to celebrate the opening of the country’s fourth House of Hoops by Foot Locker (the other locations are Harlem, Chicago and Los Angeles).

The celebration was done right, as Andre Iguodala, aka “Chief Blocka,” and Thad Young came through to talk about the Nike Hyperize shoe, The Hyperizers, and to answer questions from more than 100 local kids who, after taking part in basketball skills clinics in the morning, were brought in for the event. As you can see, ‘Dre was in his full Hyperizer getup.

The spot itself is sick – the House of Hoops dominates an entire chunk of the mall’s Foot Locker and caters only to the basketball set with tons of gear and exclusive sneaker drops. House of Hoops spots will be opening up all over the country in the next few months.





