Andre Iguodala Double Crossover Sends Quincy Miller Into Oblivion

#Golden State Warriors #Video #GIFs
04.11.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

This was a sequence you might have seen on the And-1 Mixtape Tour 10 years ago when fans would faint from the feints and bedlam would erupt by the dribbling chicanery of Hot Sauce. Except this was Andre Iguodala performing a double-crossover on Quincy Miller during an NBA game. Miller was so thoroughly bamboozled by Iggy, he was left grasping at air and falling on his face.

Iggy didn’t even score after smoking Miller, he just drew a foul, but it doesn’t matter. Miller got dusted so bad, he’s going to angrily switch the channel away from ESPN for the next week.

Is this the crossover of the year?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Video#GIFs
TAGSANDRE IGUODALADENVER NUGGETSDimeMaggifsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSQuincy Millervideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP