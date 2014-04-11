Andre Iguodala Double Crossover Sends Quincy Miller Into Oblivion

This was a sequence you might have seen on the And-1 Mixtape Tour 10 years ago when fans would faint from the feints and bedlam would erupt by the dribbling chicanery of Hot Sauce. Except this was Andre Iguodala performing a double-crossover on Quincy Miller during an NBA game. Miller was so thoroughly bamboozled by Iggy, he was left grasping at air and falling on his face.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Iggy didn’t even score after smoking Miller, he just drew a foul, but it doesn’t matter. Miller got dusted so bad, he’s going to angrily switch the channel away from ESPN for the next week.

Is this the crossover of the year?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.