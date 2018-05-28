Andre Iguodala Will Not Play For The Warriors In Game 7

Getty Image

The Rockets and Warriors will face off for a right to meet the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on Monday night in Houston. The Rockets are still patiently waiting to know whether Chris Paul will be able to give it a go in Game 7 as he deals with a hamstring strain suffered at the very end of Game 5.

Houston didn’t fare well in Game 6 without Paul, as their hot start gave way to the Warriors’ onslaught in the second half. On the Golden State side, they were hopeful to possibly get Andre Iguodala back in the lineup for Game 7, but on Monday afternoon Steve Kerr made it known that the defensive-minded veteran would not be able to suit up.

Injury update from shootaround: Andre Iguodala will not play in Game 7. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 28, 2018

The Warriors struggled in Games 4 and 5 without Iguodala, dropping both games to the Rockets as he sat out with a knee injury. In Game 6, Golden State was able to shake out of their funk without Iggy and get a win, but will have to do the same in Game 7.

Iguodala’s absence is notable, because without him the Warriors’ lack of depth on the wing is a legitimate issue as they have to look to Nick Young to fill a significant role. That said, the Warriors still have four All-Stars and if Houston’s without Paul, it might not matter. However, if the Rockets get their star point guard back, Game 7 will be very interesting with Iguodala out of the lineup.