Andre Iguodala Is Returning To The Warriors Lineup For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors hold a 2-0 lead on the Cavaliers as the series heads to Cleveland, where the Cavs hope to find more consistent shooting from their role players and get back into the series.

The Warriors have to expect the Cavs will get more out of their role players back at home, as that’s been the trend all postseason for Cleveland. As such, Golden State can use all of the help it can get on the defensive end and they’re going to get that in a major way with the return of Andre Iguodala to the lineup.

The Warriors have been without Iguodala since after Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals when he suffered a somewhat mysterious knee injury that’s been officially listed as soreness, but reported as potentially a fracture. In any case, he’s been slowly working his way back and on Wednesday, he’ll return to the lineup for the first time in two weeks.

