In a lot of ways, 2018-19 was the worst regular season of Andre Iguodala’s career. He played the fewest minutes and posted career lows in points, rebounds, shots, and usage rate. He was still a positive defensive presence, but nowhere near the world-ending all-encompassing force we’ve seen over the last decade and a half.

It’s probably fair to say Iguodala coasted through the regular season, knowing that it was all simply a preamble to the handful of games that actually matter come April, May, and June. It’s a point of view that prevailed throughout some of the league’s top teams, all of whom were armed with the knowledge that the regular season matters just a bit more than the preseason, but not enough to warrant giving 100 percent effort each night. Iguodala’s primary defensive assignment in the upcoming NBA Finals, Kawhi Leonard, is a perfect example of this mentality. Leonard played just 60 games this season as the Raptors managed his quad injury and saved him for their playoff run; he was even quoted as saying that the regular season is essentially no more than practice.

Iguodala’s 68-game regular season was just enough to put Golden State at the top of the Western Conference without pushing him too far. Once the calendar flipped to mid-April and the playoffs began, it was an entirely different Iguodala that graced the floor for the Warriors.

All of a sudden, he was willing to take and make three-pointers again and got back to being an All-NBA level defender. One Steve Kerr cannot take off the floor. These playoffs have been his best run in the last four years, with contributions all over the floor in the absence of Kevin Durant. He’s hitting his threes again, which really shouldn’t surprise us at this point – he’s been a quality three-point shooter in every Golden State playoff run save for a tough 2017 campaign. The defense is as good as it ever was, with late-game heroics surrounding his typical stout possession-by-possession stopper mentality.