Getty Image

In the aftermath of a blowout win for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, word broke that veteran swingman Andre Iguodala was facing a left lateral leg contusion that rendered him doubtful for Game 4 against the Houston Rockets. In the hours after the initial announcement of his status, Iguodala was upgraded to questionable, providing some hope of an on-court appearance.

But in the moments before tip-off, head coach Steve Kerr broke the news that the veteran forward would not be able to go.

Andre Iguodala will not play https://t.co/RSL9QEIlAE — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) May 22, 2018

Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala will not play in Game 4 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 22, 2018

Because of the advanced warning for potential absence, the Warriors should be properly prepared for life without Iguodala in this spot. Still, Kerr has been deploying a (vastly) reduced rotation for this series and, without the 34-year-old veteran defender available, the Warriors will have to go deeper into their bench.

Increased playing time for Nick Young, Shaun Livingston and others appears likely at this point, leaving a smaller margin of error for the heavily-favored Warriors in their home building. Because of the friendly venue, it would still be a surprise to many if Golden State was unable to hold serve and claim a 3-1 advantage but, without Iguodala available, the task is undeniably tougher.