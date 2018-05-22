In the aftermath of a blowout win for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, word broke that veteran swingman Andre Iguodala was facing a left lateral leg contusion that rendered him doubtful for Game 4 against the Houston Rockets. In the hours after the initial announcement of his status, Iguodala was upgraded to questionable, providing some hope of an on-court appearance.
But in the moments before tip-off, head coach Steve Kerr broke the news that the veteran forward would not be able to go.
Because of the advanced warning for potential absence, the Warriors should be properly prepared for life without Iguodala in this spot. Still, Kerr has been deploying a (vastly) reduced rotation for this series and, without the 34-year-old veteran defender available, the Warriors will have to go deeper into their bench.
Increased playing time for Nick Young, Shaun Livingston and others appears likely at this point, leaving a smaller margin of error for the heavily-favored Warriors in their home building. Because of the friendly venue, it would still be a surprise to many if Golden State was unable to hold serve and claim a 3-1 advantage but, without Iguodala available, the task is undeniably tougher.
