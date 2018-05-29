Steve Kerr Says The Warriors Have ‘No Idea’ When Andre Iguodala Will Play Again

05.28.18 45 mins ago

With Chris Paul ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors are seen as significant favorites to advance to the NBA Finals, even without the benefit of home-court advantage. Steve Kerr and the Warriors, however, have dealt with a high-profile injury in their own regard as Andre Iguodala missed his fourth consecutive game on Monday evening.

That news became public well in advance of tip-off but, in his pre-game media availability, Kerr painted a potentially ominous picture of Iguodala’s status.

In short, he has “no idea” when the veteran swingman will return to game action.

