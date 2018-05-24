Andre Iguodala Is Out For Golden State’s Crucial Game 5 Against The Rockets

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors
05.24.18 49 mins ago

The Golden State Warriors were unable to figure out a way to defeat the Houston Rockets with a shortened rotation in Game 4, as the team was without the services of veteran forward Andre Iguodala. If the Warriors are to win Game 5 in Houston, they’ll have to find a way to do that under the same circumstances.

Steve Kerr announced before the game that Igoudala will miss his second Western Conference Finals game in a row due to a left lateral leg contusion.

It’s a tough break for a Warriors squad that has appeared to struggle with depth, especially because Kerr said the inability to play is something that is having a negative impact on Iguodala.

