Andre Iguodala Believes Kevin Durant Is ‘Hands Down’ The Most Talented Scorer In NBA History

#Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
Associate Editor
08.08.18

Getty Image

There haven’t been many (or, perhaps, any) people in NBA history quite like Kevin Durant. He has the height of a center and the game of a high-scoring wing, making him the matchup nightmare to end all matchup nightmares. On nights when he is at his best, there may not be a defender in NBA history who is able to keep him from getting buckets.

In the eyes of Andre Iguodala, Durant’s ability to score the basketball is under-appreciated and unprecedented. In an interview with Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated, Iguodala praised his teammate, saying there’s no debate that Durant is “the most talented scorer of all-time.”

“People don’t appreciate him enough,” Iguodala said. “He’s the most talented scorer of all-time. Hands down. He’s a walking 30 points. He’ll get 30 on 12 shots. That’s very, very hard to do. Very efficient. Most guys need to feel the ball in their hands a lot to get a rhythm. He doesn’t.”

