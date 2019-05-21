Getty Image

Steph Curry has been out of his mind this postseason, especially since Kevin Durant went down with a calf injury. The Golden State Warriors’ two-time league MVP is averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game during the playoffs, and following Durant’s injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Curry has been extra lethal, scoring at least 33 points in each outing.

The latest reminder that Curry is among the best to ever do it came on Monday night, when he put forth a 37-point triple-double to spearhead a comeback and clinch a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers. Now, with some time between the series win and the NBA Finals, conversations are popping up about Curry’s place in NBA history, thanks in part to Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala.

In a piece by Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Iguodala is quoted as saying that he believes Curry is the second-best point guard to ever live.