The Lakers Are Bringing Back 33-Year-Old Andre Ingram And His Reaction Was Priceless

03.11.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

In April, Andre Ingram made his presence known with the Los Angeles Lakers and, frankly, it was one of the best stories of the 2017-18 season. The then 32-year-old arrived with a bang in a debut that made Kobe Bryant look on in awe but, after the fireworks were gone, Ingram eventually returned to the G League’s South Bay Lakers and resumed operated in relative obscurity.

Now, though, the Lakers are choosing to bring Ingram back with a 10-day contract to help their depleted roster and, when the now 33-year-old was alerted to the news, his reaction was perfect.

