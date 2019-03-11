Getty Image

In April, Andre Ingram made his presence known with the Los Angeles Lakers and, frankly, it was one of the best stories of the 2017-18 season. The then 32-year-old arrived with a bang in a debut that made Kobe Bryant look on in awe but, after the fireworks were gone, Ingram eventually returned to the G League’s South Bay Lakers and resumed operated in relative obscurity.

Now, though, the Lakers are choosing to bring Ingram back with a 10-day contract to help their depleted roster and, when the now 33-year-old was alerted to the news, his reaction was perfect.