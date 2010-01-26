Andre Miller Has Gone From Expendable To Untouchable

A lot of people (including me) thought the Blazers were crazy when they gave Andre Miller that three-year, $21 million contract over the summer. After all, the team was already high on Steve Blake and people doubted that Miller’s style would fit in with Portland’s style. For the first few months of the season, it was proving to be a bad fit. Miller was unhappy with not starting and his chemistry with the teammates and coaches didn’t appear to be there. A trade seemed to be destined to happen.

But in the past month, Miller has started to catch his stride with Portland. Miller has averaged 18.4 ppg and 7.7 apg in 37.9 mpg in January. Up until last night’s game against the Hornets, Andre had scored in double figures in 11 straight games. While trade rumors surrounding Miller have been circulating the media since November, Blazers’ GM Kevin Pritchard made a bold statement about his starting point guard’s availability.

“We have no interest in trading Andre Miller. Zero. None. Write it,” Pritchard told the Oregonian recently.

Even with Pritchard’s endorsement and Miller’s encouraging play, all hasn’t been perfect in the Rose City. The Blazers have only gone 6-6 this month, but at the same time, they’ve been without Brandon Roy (who’s missed 5 games due to a hamstring injury) as well as obviously, Greg Oden and Joel Przybilla.

Currently, the Blazers are in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 27-19 record. But as we know, a two or three game losing streak could move them out of the playoff picture in this close and competitive conference. I think Miller is blossoming into the veteran leader they envisioned when they signed him. Although they will be without Oden and Przybilla for the rest of the season, Roy will be coming back soon and Rudy Fernandez has recently come back from an injury. Even though I was opposed to the signing initially, I have to admit that the Blazers are going to need Miller if they want to get good playoff positioning and have a successful postseason run.

Can you guys see Andre Miller being huge for the Blazers for the second half of the season and the playoffs?