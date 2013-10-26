Andre Miller Rotates In Time To Make Taj Gibson’s Next Poster

Poor crotchety Nuggets point guard Andre Miller. After some pretty interior passing from the Bulls’ Luol Deng, Miller arrived just in time for Taj Gibson to slam it in his face.

Deng curled around a screen from Gibson, and made a pretty touch bounce pass when Gibson rolled to the rim. Miller rotated a sliver too late to pick up the charge outside the restricted area, and now has the pleasure of participating in yet another Taj Gibson poster.

