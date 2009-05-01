Andre Miller: The Magic Are Better Without Dwight

After really outplaying the Magic at some points during this series, how does Philly explain getting cracked by 25 when they didn’t have two key players (Dwight, Courtney Lee) in Game 6? Andre Miller has a thought: The Magic are actually better when Dwight Howard isn’t on the floor. And Miller said that he even heard that same sentiment from one of Orlando’s guys.



“They’re actually better without Dwight Howard,” Miller said. “One of their players told me that they were better without Dwight Howard. They said the ball moves quicker. They’re not standing around a lot.”

I like getting on Dwight for not being as dominant as he could be, but this just seems silly. Maybe the Magic move the ball better when Dwight isn’t there, but they’re not a better team without him. He gives them so much on the other side of the floor, it’s not really a question.

This debate has been going on all morning with Tracy McGrady as the centerpiece instead of Dwight. But let’s be clear: Howard’s value to the Magic is clearly much different from T-Mac’s. Dwight really exacts his will on the defensive end, while Mac is all about his offensive output.

That being said, it could also be that the team clicks for a period of time without that star player. But in the long-term, they wouldn’t be as good a team if that one player wasn’t around. Take the ’98-99 Knicks for example. To borrow Austin’s phrasing, they played really well despite Patrick Ewing‘s absence. They weren’t inspired to win in spite of Pat. They were motivated by everyone saying they couldn’t do it without their star. That brought out the best in everyone else. Ultimately, it just goes to show that basketball is a team game. Oftentimes, bringing out the best in four or five guys is worth more than having one outstanding individual while everyone else muddles through.

Put Marcin Gortat in Dwight’s place for 82 games. There’s no way the Magic finish 3rd in the East.

Source: Orlando Sentinel