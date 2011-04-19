Andrea Bargnani And The Raptors Are At A Crossroads

Maybe the Raptors have finally smartened up. After a year where Toronto was basically forced to play leading scorer Andrea Bargnani in the middle for the majority of the season, the Toronto Sun is reporting that Raptors president/general manager Bryan Colangelo is making it his number-one priority to find a rugged center to stick next to Bargnani:
With Bargnani’s future in Toronto rather murky, Colangelo admitted the obvious. “Miscast” as a centre, Bargnani was not thriving or lifting the team from that spot.
“We need a bigger, better post presence,” Colangelo said, noting that seven-footers who excel on the boards and defensively are keys to success.
“Defending the rim is one of the main weaknesses we have, we need to get a guy who rebounds the ball.”
Colangelo said nobody on the roster is “untradeable” and did not discount the possibility he would move the top selection of the 2006 draft, but said either way, a centre must be added.
Colangelo thought he had a center in Tyson Chandler when Charlotte and Toronto agreed on a complicated trade last year. But the deal ultimately fell through, and Chandler ended up in Dallas where he has been a catalyst for one of the better defenses in the league.
Bargnani put up a career-high 21.4 points a game this season, but even at seven-feet tall, he barely averaged five rebounds a night. His blocks also dipped in half from the 2009-10 season (1.4 to 0.7 a game). His total rebound rate of 8.6 (the percentage of available rebounds that a player grabbed while on the floor, courtesy of Basketball-Reference) was by far the lowest of his entire career. I could go on; pretty much every statistic points to Bargnani having the worst defensive season of his career.
In a way, it’s expected. The Italian carried Toronto nearly every night offensively, but that comes with a price. His effort on defense obviously suffered. Partly because of this, the Raptors were dead last in the entire league in defensive rating.
It’s obvious Bargnani is a talented scorer, but if the Raptors hope to get the most out of his talents, they must find a rugged center to pair with him. Either that, or perhaps part ways. Colangelo told the Toronto Sun that no player in untouchable, not even the No. 1 pick from the 2006 NBA Draft pick:
The veteran GM certainly won’t give away Bargnani.
“The enigma of all enigmas is Andrea … he’s proven to be a legitimate 20-point scorer and I think he has more where that comes from and has another level to reach,” Colangelo said.
“Clearly he has not done the things that we would all like to see and that’s get better at rebounding the ball and defending the rim. He’s far from a perfect player but he’s a valuable asset for this organization nonetheless … a considerable asset for this organization despite what many think otherwise.”
At 25 years old, this upcoming season could mark a turning point in Bargnani’s career, for good or bad.
What do you think Toronto should do?
Trade his bummy ass. You can’t be 7 ft and get 0 rebounds. It’s ridiculous. Night in night out he embarrasses my city.
I’ll ask the question I asked earlier in the season: If you’re the Raptors, would you rather have Bargnani or Gallinari right now?
Make a decision on which player to build the team around. Trade Demar or Bargnani for that mythical center. If they keep Bargnani let him play his natural position. You don’t see Dallas keeping Dirk at the 5. Atlanta can’t beat Orlando with Horford at the 5.
If they get either of the top 2 picks; they should definitely try to trade him for a centre. Ed Davis, Demar and Williams/Irving would be a nice foundation that could grow into maybe not championship material but definitely better than what they have.
I’ll tell you what the Raptors should do – this is something that needed to be done prior to hiring Jay Triano as our head coach full time – we need to go sign….RICK ADELMAN!!!! That’s right…while attempting to upgrade our team every freakin year, we should hire a good coach for once in our franchise’s history! Look how we did with an out-of-touch-yet-still-knows-the-game-inside-and-out type of coach in Lenny Wilkens. We made it to the 2nd round of the playoffs with Vince Carter (the inspiration for my name btw) “leading” us there.
We should go, hire Adelman, then with the #1-5 pick we obtain in the draft, draft a PG that can guard other PG’s in the L (sorry Jose, no one ever said defense was a strength in your game), and hope that Reggie stays healthy enough to play at least 60 games. Look what Houston was able to do with Chuck Hayes as their starting “C”. You’re telling me we can’t have that same type of impact from a non-centre like Reggie, Amir, Ed Davis, and Bargnani? Of course we can. The biggest problem with the Raptors for the last 8 years is the fact that we haven’t had one decent to average caliber head coach. Don’t believe me? What other team has ever hired an ex-raps coach to be their new head coach with the exception of Lenny Wilkens (who was hired by Isiah in New York purely based on his past resume)? None. Even our former “coach of the year”, S(c)am Mitchell couldn’t get hired as a head coach again. Why? Cause all of our coaches sucked!
Please BC, please hire an above average coach. Don’t be stingy to pay the premium price to obtain a coach of Adelman’s caliber. Please don’t give us Triano or anyone equal or less again. Please, I beg you….
Bargnani is a pussy.
@AB I’ll give you the same answer…. Gallinari. Bargnani
has sooooo much natural ability, it kills me to watch him fuck everything up. His IQ is terrible. He has no concept of spacing. He has no idea how to set a pick. I could go on, but the one that really gets to me is he plays with ZERO desire. He’s way too timid.
Gallo might make the same mistake Bargnani does but he plays with an edge. His body language is much better, and because of that, I think Gallowill continue to improve. Bargnani, to me, is capped out. He will not get much better than he is right now. You can develop different parts of one’s game… you can’t develop an attitude. That’s innate, and Bargnani doesn’t have it.
Galli ovr this chopstick
AB
Bargs for sure. What is so good about the Rooster, other than…he played for New York (which he doesn’t even do anymore)? They both do the same thing, but Bargs is bigger and better at it. It really isn’t a choice at all, Bargs is much better than Roosty, and probably always will be, he also plays a more rarer position (though he SHOULD be pf…).
Bargs DOES need to man up though. Reggie is like 4 or 5 inches shorter than him, and can grab balls (pun intended) like he’s a fiend. What is stopping Bargs from grabbing 8rbs/game? Nothing but being lazy…that whole “he tries so hard on offense” excuse is bullshit. This ain’t football…
Did Colangelo REALLY believe he’ll lead the Raps anywhere?
I have been watching Bargs since his rookie yr, and he is an extremely talented big man, in fact if you put a right mix of players around him he can be AMAZING,,
Raptors have a history of not being able to utilize players to their full potentials, I guaranteed you as soon as Raps trade Bargs(if) he is going to be the next big thing in the league… Imagine if he was on a team like Orlando or OKC… he would put those teams over the top
Everybody in Raps land realized this years ago when Bosh was the centerpiece. I can’t believe Colangelo is just realizing this now, after how many years? Thinking Bargnani and Bosh could be like Robinson and Duncan. GTFOH.
Bargnani is a SG in a PF/C body. I’d take Gallinari over him in a heartbeat; at least he plays like his position. There isn’t one team in the league that wins when their big men consistently camp out at the 3-point line. I’m not a fan of his “game” and never will be. The style of ball he plays will never lead to winning in the NBA.
Colangelo will never admit he made a mistake in taking Bargnani first overall. Even if he does trade him, he won’t get much back.
The only way the Raptors can get back to respectability is to get rid of Bargnani and Calderon. You can’t win with that kind of dead weight on your roster. That, and hire a real coach for once.
The best part about this interview was when Colangelo said, and I quote:
“The biggest need is we have not paired a legit five (centre) next to Andrea Bargnani. He’s our five because we don’t have anybody else to play that position at his size.”
Chuck Hayes is what, like 6’7, and starts for the Rockets, and plays better than Bargnani. Andrea’s height is like 1-2 inches more than Amir Johnson, Ed Davis, Joey Dorsey, and about 3-4 inches more than Reggie Evans, and even though they’re all players that play the 4, they ALL play better defence and rebound better than Bargnani.
This has always been about trying to play Bargnani at a position in hopes of exploiting a team offensively, but 95% of the league starts players who don’t have Bargnani’s outside game…so if Bargnani’s size according to Colangelo was the best fit to play at the 5, then he needs to learn to rebound AND play defence.
If you haven’t paired a legit starting center with Bargnani, then what the hell did you pair with Chris Bosh when he was in Toronto? LMAO
I’ve always thought Bargs gets way too much criticism… i mean, he sucks as a center and thats obvious, but he just isn’t one, so dont make him play there.
If he was allowed to play as a forward next to one or two other bigs then he would be almost unguardable on offense and his shortcomings on D would be covered.
Imagine the Thunder asked Kevin Durant to play Center, he would still be a great scorer but that team would be fucking terrible, and thats what Toronto are like.
Tim Duncan who’s 7 feet, always was a great rebounder, and never a primary outside force DEMANDED that he play the 4. So why should a guy who is usually 18 to 22 feet from the basket on offense be asked to play center when he can’t defend big men? It’s just basketball. He plays like a shooting guard and is 7 feet, so you get get a tough nosed defensive small forward and a durable, legitimate center who doesn’t care about scoring.
At the same time, they have Calderon who’s a very good distributor, but weak on D, doesn’t take enough shots, and is always hesitant to run(which helps a 7 foot shooter.)
I’m writing from Treviso in Italy (and so maybe not very detached…) I saw “il Mago” Bargnani growing up and I agree with all of you: Andrea is not a center so it’s stupid thinking he can play as 5. He’s never been a rebounder: as shown by Chuck in Houston (or by Sir Charles 20 yrs ago) rebounding is an attitude, no matter what is your height. Furthermore he’s not a leader, don’t give him the last play, the critical buzzer beater. But he’s a very good shooter and a 7ft so quick and talented could be an enigma for any opponent. But he need a big guy close to him and I’m surprised by Gherardini who should have known that, when he was the GM of Treviso he bought Andrea from Rome when he was 16… Who should have known his attitude better than him?
(And please, don’t compare “il Mago” with “il Gallo”: the “raw material” they are built with is completely different! Gallinari for me is a champion, the future will say the truth!)
But for sure the biggest problem in Toronto is the coach: in 2 years and half the Raptors are performing worse and worse and it’s time to change. An in my (italian) opinion if you wanna stay with Bargnani the perfect solution would be Ettore Messina. He’s appreciated by the management and he knows Anndrea very well. He’s a very good coach -the best available in Europe- he’s free, he has won everything in Europe and this could be the right time for the “experiment”. You could say it’s just a bet, but in my opinion the winning one!
Once again, Michael Jordan fucked the Raps.
Calderon, Evans, picks and cash for Chandler and Diaw and this article never gets written.
Mike decided to save cash and the Raptors season went where it went and Chandler became the 2nd most valuable defensive player this season…
It is frustrating to watch him play. His D + rebounding is atrocious. PPL are always quick to point out that he’d be better at PF. No, the reason he plays C is because he’s 2 slow to guard quick pfs, they’d school him. I’d consider putting him @ SF but those guys would just blow past him. He has to play C because that is the only way he can use his offensive advantages. He doesn’t want to be good. Jose – team player despite horrible D and can be scrappy at times. Bargs has that look on his face with no expression, like he doesn’t care and it’s true. He is a chucker now. He could easily get 4 assists per game to be more useful but the guy gets the ball and just decides to shoot a 17 footer without doing anything or passing it 2 somebody, stagnant offense. Also, teams can have bad defensive PGs (Fish,Nelson, etc) b/c they are protected by a good big. Bargs needs to go. Maybe nuggets resign chandler and trade him for bargs.
@neoy: “I have been watching Bargs since his rookie yr, and he is an extremely talented big man, in fact if you put a right mix of players around him he can be AMAZING,,”
Did you just use the word “amazing” in CAPS to describe what Bargs could be?? LMAO!!!
First off, you say you’ve been watching him since his rookie year like you’re the only one… FYI, so has everyone else here. It’s the NBA. Nobody is a secret, especially not #1 overall picks.
Secondly, he is a shooter, and that’s it. No matter who you put around him, he will only be that… a shooter. There may be a better fit for him elsewhere, but to say he’ll be an amazing player is retarded. He’s a one-trick pony. He won’t, all of a sudden, start rebounding and setting good picks, and diving for loose balls for you.
“Imagine if he was on a team like Orlando or OKC… he would put those teams over the top.”
Obviously he’d be a good complement beside Howard. You can say that about anybody. Heck, Gortat was a good complement to Howard. So is Turkoglu. Pick any “big” on a crappy team in the NBA and that guy will be better off with Howard. Varejao, Jamison, K. Love, Beasley, Biedrins, etc.
Regarding OKC… you think he’d put them over the top?? The Perk trade already made them a contender, so i’m assuming “over the top” means “win a ring”? Ugh, no. That’s laughable. Only if you just add him to that roster, because he’d be a very good 6th-man behind Perkins and Ibaka… but the Raptors aren’t just handing him to any teams without something in return. And you have to remember, as much offense as Bargnani brings to a team, he takes an immeasurable amount of toughness away. He’s a pillow.
“they are who we thought they were”
at this point, just accept that he’ll never be anything close to Dirk
he’s a 7 foot shooter with no other discernible skills. And this guy was a #1 pick? Sheesh. I know that draft was weak, but T.O. must have had ridiculous confidence in their coaching staff’s ability to “coach him up.”
@ AB
I still take Andrea over Gallo, though the point is quite moot. It’d be sweet to have them both. But at the same time you can find much better players with Gallo’s same skill set. For Andrea the choices are far fewer.
Thus keep the more unique talent and for God’s sake build around him. Do what they want and get a big bruising centre. Ship Calderon to an offense that can use him and draft or trade for another pg that can play defense. Decrease the penetration into the paint and have a hulk waiting for anyone that slips through. Bargnani becomes the drop back shooter on offense runs, where he can size up his shot on a kick back, or attack an off-balance offense on the kick back, while playing his normal D-dissecting offense in the half-court.
I think Colangelo has the right idea. Toronto is years behind after trying to build around two soft big men in Bosh and Bargnani (two talents that they were essentially stapled too). Let Colangelo right the mistakes and rectify the franchise. I seriously think it’s already begun.