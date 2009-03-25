Andres Nocioni: My team stinks, and I know why

Do NBA players have the impression that non-English media outlets give them more leeway to be honest and non-diplomatic? Paul Pierce‘s “I’m the best player in the world” interview last summer was with a Spanish-language publication — words that earned him plenty of criticism as soon as it made its way back to the States — and now Andres Nocioni is throwing his current and former team under the bus via the international media.
Nocioni’s interview with Spanish-language publication Ole was translated as such by Rotoworld:
Andres Nocioni described this season as “the worst of my career”, citing a lingering knee injury and team chemistry issues.
When asked about the Kings, Nocioni replied, “[Sacramento] is the worst team, and being here you find out why … they are more focused on not losing money than on the team that’s coming.”
According to Google’s translation, some of Nocioni’s other lines include:
* “It was a season to run the garbage and I switched over to Sacramento.”
* “I cannot say or discuss anything in relation to effort and professionalism. I gave 100% for Chicago. What I do know [is] that this is a business.”
* “There is no chemistry or team play (in Sacramento). I do not see that in the near future this group may be competitive in the West. It will take several years … Nor [is] the draft coming to save anyone.”
* “Last year in Chicago was spent pretty badly. It was a very individualistic or team game was crazy. On those teams I do not look good, I need something more organized … Manu (Ginobili), Luis (Scola) and Fabri (Oberto) have been lucky. I do not, unfortunately.”
* “There are many people [that are] young and too much individualism. If Chicago was a band, Sacramento are the two bands.”
In the main article, he basically calls out the Bulls for being ballhogs while he was there. Amusing.
I always liked Nocioni, but he’s never met a shot he didn’t like. He is as much of a ball hog as anyone. And his defense has really gotten worse over the past couple of years, in part because of injuries.
So while his complaints have legitimacy, Noc should also take a good hard look in the mirror before he complains any more about his teammates. The Bulls have played a lot better since they traded Noc for Salmons and Miller, so maybe he had more than a little to do with the problems?
By the way Dime, I’m fluent in Spanish in case you need a proper translator. Google just doesn’t cut it. ;)
I think some of what he said was lost in translation. There are some words in Spanish that do not translate well into English and vice versa. I haven’t seen or read his interview but in other interviews I’ve seen I’ve laughed at the translations by amercian media.
Here’s the Google translation:
And here’s the original if anyone cares to translate:
reading the spanish interview noc is not throwing anyone under the bus hes just disappointed because of his injuries and level of play.
about the young players he just says they are trying to make a name for themselves but just going the wrong way about it.
about the kings its that he doesnt see them improving because they are thinking about other things like relocating the team.
all in all hes not insulting anyone hes just pointing out the same shit we all see. hes just sayin hes used to an organized team game period nothing more.
Im from Argentina and Noce is just regretting because of his injuries and being in bad teams with no chemistry neither into nor outside the court. He is a team player, he gives 100% (when is healthy), and takes his shoots, no more no less.
And in argentina (it is an argentinism), saying “es una banda” (i don`t quite know if in english the translation means the same) means a bunch of people thrown together into a court.
rodnets its true i think banda its just for u guys we dont use it in dominican republic so i really dont think it can be translated
It In regards to players saying things to foreign media that they might not say to American media. Perhaps, they think others won’t find out. Or they just don’t think about how far and fast information moves. You see it most with politician’s who tell bald-faced lies during debates, press conferences, etc. They generally don’t get called out by the Beltway press, but other journalists and fact seekers expose them elsewhere. They don’t understand the exchange of information over the internet and how easy it can be to fact check and dig up information. Carlos Delfino said some questionable things to Argentinian media when he was with the Pistons. It pissed Larry Brown off big-time.
