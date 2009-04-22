The Pickup Artist, starring Andrew Bynum

04.22.09 9 years ago 29 Comments

There are a lot of reasons why L.A. ranks as the NBA’s foremost “destination” city — the #1 place guys love to visit on road trips, and will always want to play no matter how good or bad the team is — and most of them have nothing to do with the weather.

Andrew Bynum is taking full advantage of living in L.A., whether it’s partying at the Playboy mansion, or getting close enough to chase international pop divas. Check the latest story/rumor from some silly gossip site:

Bynum and Rihanna have been friends for many months — but ever since the incident with Chris Brown — Andrew’s been there to console her.

The insider told MediaTakeOut.com, “He’s there for her as a friend — but he let it be known that he wants more.”

And while at first the press didn’t seem to be working — now MediaTakeOut.com is hearing whispers that it may well be.

Not only were Rihanna and Andrew together almost ALL NIGHT at fellow baller Baron Davis‘ birthday party on Saturday night, but according to reports, the couple had a romantic dinner on Friday at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

There’s a Shannon Brown joke in here somewhere, I just can’t find it right now.

TOPICS#Chris Brown#Rihanna
TAGSANDREW BYNUMBARON DAVISChris BrownDimeMagReal StoriesRihannaSHANNON BROWN

