Andrew Bynum Sets An NBA Season High; Chris Paul Slaughters OKC

Kobe who? If you would’ve told us that Bryant was going to sit out a game in San Antonio against the red hot Spurs, we would’ve said Gregg Popovich would’ve been pulling out the victory cigars early in the fourth quarter. You can’t fault us though because no one, repeat NO ONE, could’ve expected Andrew Bynum to set an NBA season high and in the process nearly outrebound San Antonio by himself: 33 to 30. The big man also chipped in 16 points, and with Pau Gasol putting in a quiet 21 and 11, the Lakers completed dominated inside in their blowout win. To put those rebounding numbers into perspective, Tim Duncan had two. Then there was Metta World Peace, who played like he was back in Indiana. That was the best he’s ever played as a Laker, going for 26 points and five long balls (including one that he shot flat-footed). The only thing about this game that wasn’t surprising was Bynum’s postgame remarks. Of course he had to use expletives on live television to describe his effort … Danny Granger had 23 as Indiana won a huge overtime game over Cleveland, 104-98. With Boston hot on their heels, the Pacers need every win … Speaking of the Celtics, with Boston up two in the final minute, the officials picked the worst point in the world to start giving Greg Steimsma the rookie treatment. George Christopher from Bored To Death was called for two consecutive atrocious fouls. Even after that, Josh Smith (20 points, 11 rebounds) nearly broke his neck from flopping so hard and when they gave Paul Pierce (14 points) the foul call, Tommy Heinsohn FLIPPED OUT. The crowd was too… you could hear them in the microphones screaming as if House of Pain was bumping. But Atlanta couldn’t take advantage, and got only a Smith three for their efforts. Ball. Don’t. Lie. Boston got the W in overtime, 88-86 … Remember when Kevin Garnett (22 points, 12 boards) was supposed to be cooked? All those youngsters who spent the first half of the season talking smack to him are finding out he’s not done yet … Thaddeus Young‘s 17 points drove Philly to a 93-75 win over Toronto … Monta Ellis had just canned a triple to put Milwaukee up as he was on his way to a 35-point, 10-assist night. Brandon Jennings had been cutting up the New York point guards all night and had 22 of his own. But Carmelo Anthony responded once again, hitting the game’s biggest shot: a tough turnaround jumper. Anthony’s 32 points pushed the Knicks to their best win of the year, 111-107 over the team nipping at their playoff heels … Jason Smith had another impressive night, hitting for 22 points as New Orleans busted Sacramento, 105-96 … Gordon Hayward (29 points) had one of his best games in the NBA while Utah stomped out the Rockets by 12 in an effort to stay within range of the playoffs … And Danilo Gallinari only had 18 points but he hit a succession of long step-backs Js in the final minutes to hold off Minnesota. Denver was up by as many as 24, and yet barely held on to win by six. Anthony Randolph had 28 points (along with the only two facial expressions that he knows). The dude had a combined 33 points since the final day of February … Keep reading to hear what Chris Paul did in the final moments against OKC …
Andrew Bynum Sets An NBA Season High; Chris Paul Slaughters OKC
#Oklahoma City Thunder #San Antonio Spurs #Los Angeles Clippers #Atlanta Hawks #Dwyane Wade #New York Knicks #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony #Boston Celtics
uproxx 04.12.12 6 years ago
