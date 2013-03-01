Andrew Bynum Suffers Another Injury Setback For 76ers

03.01.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

It’s seemed like more of a longshot that Andrew Bynum would actually play than miss the season at times this season, and today Philly acknowledged their prized center might not see the court at all in 2012-13 after another setback from a scrimmage.

Christopher Vito of the Delaware County Times filed this report from practice, then followed it up with tweets from practice.

Bynum said he’s not sure if he’ll ever play for the Sixers this season.

“Now it’s getting really late,” he said. “I don’t know.”

As for playing to get his next contract, Bynum said he doesn’t feel the need to rush anything. The Sixers have 26 games to go and Bynum, an unrestricted free agent, isn’t worried about his next deal.

“Being healthy is more important than everything else,” Bynum said. “If I am healthy, I’ll get a deal. I have to be able to play and I need to get to the point where I’m healthy to play.”

The injury reportedly came from a scrimmage that set him back four to five days.

 

 

With Bynum a free agent this July, but with superstar talent when he’s healthy, should Philadelphia gamble on giving him a big contract offer?

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSANDREW BYNUMDimeMagLatest News

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP