Andrew Bynum Suffers Another Injury Setback For 76ers

It’s seemed like more of a longshot that Andrew Bynum would actually play than miss the season at times this season, and today Philly acknowledged their prized center might not see the court at all in 2012-13 after another setback from a scrimmage.

Christopher Vito of the Delaware County Times filed this report from practice, then followed it up with tweets from practice.

Bynum said he’s not sure if he’ll ever play for the Sixers this season. “Now it’s getting really late,” he said. “I don’t know.” As for playing to get his next contract, Bynum said he doesn’t feel the need to rush anything. The Sixers have 26 games to go and Bynum, an unrestricted free agent, isn’t worried about his next deal. “Being healthy is more important than everything else,” Bynum said. “If I am healthy, I’ll get a deal. I have to be able to play and I need to get to the point where I’m healthy to play.”

The injury reportedly came from a scrimmage that set him back four to five days.

Andrew Bynum: “I played in one scrimmage and it’s a four- to five-day setback.” #sixers â€” Christopher A. Vito (@ChrisVito) March 1, 2013

Collins said he wants fans to know Bynum is not dragging his feet in rehab: “he wants to play.” â€” Christopher A. Vito (@ChrisVito) March 1, 2013

Collins, on Bynum: “He’s 25yo and he’s got to start monitoring is he going to be able to play … & what’s this going to do for his career.” â€” Christopher A. Vito (@ChrisVito) March 1, 2013

