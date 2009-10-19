Andrew Bynum Will Break Out In ’09-10

When Andrew Bynum told the media last month that he could be an All-Star this season, it’s fair to say that not a lot of people probably took him seriously. But so far in the preseason, the fifth-year center is backing up his words by averaging 20.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 1.2 bpg in the Lakers’ first five contests. If the preseason is any indication of things to come, than the rest of the league should be very worried.

Bynum came into camp in terrific shape. Earlier this month, Bynum told Dime about his intense track workouts over the summer and how hard he worked to get his strength and quickness back after a knee injury slowed him down in ’08-09. It looks like his offseason routine has paid off as all of his stats from his points to his free-throw percentage have gone up. His minutes per game have also increased in the preseason, yet his fouls and turnovers are down.

“Last year after I got hurt, I was kind of behind the ball the whole time. I was struggling to get up and down the court,” Bynum told the LA Times. “That’s my new focus this year, trying to be in shape, trying to stay in shape and get up and down the court. It will give me the most opportunities.”

Besides conditioning, Bynum’s offensive game has also been thrown into question but he has shown signs of improvement on that end as well. He has been running the floor, hitting short jumpers and has displayed a variety of different post moves. It has also been reported that he has spent less time working on his inside game with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar before games and after practices, which indicates he has been improving.

Bynum has definitely made a good impression on coach Phil Jackson, who has been critical of the center in the past. But Jackson has also told reporters that Bynum is still behind defensively.

“That’s an area that he’s working at,” Jackson said. “I’m much happier with it this year than I’ve ever been before. Screen-roll [defense] is an area in which it’s a work in progress with him.”

Now that Shaq is no longer in the conference and Yao’s hurt, there is room for Bynum to be an All-Star. But more than that individual accolade, Bynum’s progress means a lot to the team. If Bynum continues to take more of the offensive load for the Lakers, then it will lessen the scoring burden for Kobe and Pau and help save them for the playoffs. His improvement will also create open shots for guys like Derek Fisher, Sasha Vujacic and Shannon Brown. But overall, it will make the Lakers that much more dominant. Not just now, but perhaps in the post-Kobe era. Remember, the kid is still just 21 years old.

