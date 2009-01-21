Andrew Bynum Will Not Be Dunked On

Unlike the bounty on Greg Oden‘s head, apparently Andrew Bynum was not going to let anyone turn him into a future poster.
During the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ Monday night victory over the Cavaliers, LeBron James drove the baseline and left his feet to attack the rim. Anyone who’s seen LeBron in that situation before knows he has one thing on his mind, and that’s finishing the play with a powerful slam dunk.
Andrew Bynum was aware of LeBron’s intentions, but he had some of his own: namely, to make sure that Cleveland wasn’t allowed any layups or dunks that might have begun to swing the game’s momentum back in their favor.
Bynum went up and made contact with LeBron in the air, causing King James to land a bit awkwardly. LeBron didn’t take too kindly to the foul, and got up and threw a hard look in Bynum’s direction before beginning to move towards him. Kobe Bryant came over to assure James that there was no malicious intent, and that was that.
Was the foul from Bynum all that serious, where LeBron should have been looking for a fight after the whistle blew? Andrew didn’t think so.
“I really didn’t think it was that crazy of a foul,” Bynum said. “He was going to come dunk the ball. I wasn’t going to stand there and let him just dunk on me.”
While we’ve all questioned the toughness of Bynum in the past, this to me speaks volumes. Especially considering a Lakers/Cavs NBA Finals could become a reality. If Bynum is going to be sippin’ the tough juice, things could get interesting.
Who else in the League refuses to get dunked on?
Source: NBC Los Angeles
All of a sudden Lebron James is untouchable.. This is the NBA u know..
I keep a two liter of tough juice in the fridge all day.
its gonna take more than one hard foul to keep lebron from dunking. Bynum is 7 feet tall he should be blocking shots instead of taking fouls
I don’t think going at someone’s head when they’re in the air is the same thing as toughness.
kyle korver.. enough said
Since when does throwing a forearm at someone’s face qualify as a statement? Wouldn’t a real defender rise up and try to block him like a man? Considering that Bynum’s 4 inches taller, and 20 pounds heavier than Lebron, I think what he did was a real pussy ass maneuver. Man up and quit bein a bitch. He’s lucky the refs were clearly biased otherwise that certainly would have bee a flagrant, cause last time I checked you can’t throw an elbow at someone’s grill while they’re flying to the hoop. Try doin that to Big Ben Wallace and see what happens.
We talking 7 games possibly and at least 4 for sure of LeBron driving to the basket will ill intentions. Ohh yes at some point and time he would catch Bynum.
Now with Bynum trying not to get caught, then he would either foul hard, thus creating a fight or suspension for him or both…or either move and let LeBron do his thing.
Course if Bynum is in foul trouble expect him to move to the side also.
I am going to say Shaq refuses. I think 1 person has caught him clean perhaps. Nothing just pops out to my mind. I need some help on this one, anyone know of anybody that got Shaq straight up and “on” him??
Dwight also?
dwight:
veeeeeery bad by kobe in his rookie year.
idk about shaq
I have to disagree with everybody who says a hard foul isn’t playing D or Bynum isn’t a man for not trying to block the shot instead. Shaq does this all the time. He will not let people dunk on him no matter what. If he can block the shot he does. If he can’t then he gives a hard foul so next time the offensive player thinks twice. This is straight out of the Bill Laimbeer book of defense. Although I hated the guy (because he always beat up on my Bulls) I had to respect Laimbeers defense tactics. I have no problem with a hard foul. In fact I think the NBA is too soft as it is. If you’re getting millions to play a sport then there should be some hazards that accompany those checks.
you have got to like bynum about that. that’s what any player should do. no respect in that sense. i mean the guy wasn’t trying to hurt my man LeBron. not like kg when he got dunked on.
@KING PLOW
-let me have that tough juice
If you don’t want to get dunked on block the shot. If you can’t block the shot then stfu and get out.
Bynum = Bogut + publicity
this is why the nba today is bitch made..even fans are bitching like bynum did something wrong? umm he went for the ball..that would have been a weak foul back in the day..he didnt go to his head at all..and i think lebron’s cute little stare was more show than anything..he has been too used to going to the rack untouched and the bigs need to start playing like bigs and not let people just dunk all over them..bynum needs to keep that attitude..thats what we have beeeeen needing in the middle..and im not saying this as a lakers fan..im saying this as a bball fan..the nba is way too soft right now..this is how it should be played..this is a grown man’s game..lets stop acting like we’re watching a fuckin ballet recitle for real..
and although i know he has been dunked on several times..recently by carter which was all over yahoo and dime and all that..but i think ZO exudes toughness and went to block any and every shot that came his way no matter what..thats the kind of toughness bigs need to play with and thats why ZO is one of my all time fav players..
Bron gonna get him:
[www.squidoo.com]
This is ridiculous, check the video before you comment.
[www.youtube.com]
around the 6:15 mark
Where the hell is that “hitting on the head”???
Andrew’s right arm is on LBJ’s chest and that’s it. Barely a hard foul and nowhere close to a flg IMO.
Dude just made sure there is no easy layup for LBJ.
If you bearhug before he takes off, then fine. But once his feet leave the ground, either get out of the way or go for a block.
You watch them old Lakers/Celtics and you see people catching thumps for shit like that.
GEE,
remember that time a few years back when cp caught dwight?? look it up man…
shaqs been dunked on at least four times..derrick coleman got him good his rookie year. MJ got him too, not sure about the others
Ahhhh Lebron fans dont cry.. Like Bright said look at the tape and you see he doesnt try to go for Lebrons head.. it was a hard foul is all..
Lebron is used to yakkin on cats so he got a little peeved when someone didnt let him.. Thats all.. Watch the game The King was whining all night lololololol
Talk about soft?? How about trying to oversell a bump on the cheek after he got stripped TWICE. Replays show it was not even a nick.. Sad a king shouldnt try to sell the refs.. My girl said she even lost some respect for Bron after that and she loves the man..
And if my boy is takin foos out then take em out!!! i just want to see him beast Perkins big over testosteroned ass..
And Shaq will never let someone dunk on him..
He would rather get suspended lol.. thats the only thing i like about Shaq lol that and his Breakin moves..
shaq destroyed bynums rep bak in 06
nuff sed
idl
i’ve got to go with laballer
Zo plays defense like every center shoul. fuck that ego stuff, you try to block that shot no matter what.
if you do, you held your team, if not you get dunked on. thats basketball. i hate players steppin out of the way just because they might look bad. that absolut bullshit.
hope to see Zo block some mo this year
Make the best of the fouls you can give. Good for Bynum. And you know Jackson said that shit to him too. The no layups rule should be taken by more teams. Chances are with these pussy rules these days, you’ll get a foul called on you anyway. You might as well make em useful and make it rough.
Aint nothing wrong with a good hard foul. Stop whinin’. These rule changes have turned some observers into pansies.
Bynum is trash, he should have that same mental when rebounding. LBJ is not about to fight anyone, too much $$ to made in the game. Plus it wouldn’t look good for the “image”
Ok I will have to look these Shaq and Dwights up because I just don’t recall any of them being dunk on drastically like sayyyy when Nash got it from Ricky!
OOOHHHH …..
LBJ doesnt want to get dunked on…
aint shit wrong with a hard foul. the superstars of yester year used to take them shits all the time. lebron is bigger and stronger than the majority of them and u say he cant take one. get out of here with that man. the toughest guys in the nba is smaller than him. they eat that shit and keep coming(wade, AI, G. wallace, chris paul). lebron need to stop crying and go hard and keep tring to dunk on him.
i think barkley caught shaq clean. i am pretty sure he did
Shaq gettin dunked on. LOL
[www.youtube.com]
@ 20 AKA ianodelaleza
Yeah Shaq climbed Bynums back and yakked over him (which was a foul) but then Bynum went RIGHT back down the court and shook Shaq with the Spin and proceeded to yak on him.. Then ran down court and got into a shoving match which Kobe had to break up..
So yeah Bynum got dunked but he also dunked right back on a hall of famer and he was what?? 19-20 at the time??
Tell the whole story next time chump..
nuff said..
And yes i do believe Barkley caught Shaq!
@ Lakeshow post 29
Nice rebuttal. you gotta love those half true stories. Shaq dunks on Bynum..The end…Not quite.
@ post # 6
Cleveland fan? Nothin wrong with a hard foul as long as there’s no intent to injure. Who cares how big AB is? It’s the NBA. Foul was called. End of that story.
lakeshow, spinning past someone and takin a open dunk to the basket isnt dunking on someone, its puttin a nice move on someone. Dunking on someone means they are in the area and challenge the shot or end up under you. Bynum spun PASS shaq and dunked it wide open. Big differnce
Derrick Coleman dunked on shaq his rookie season, jordan got shaq on some help defense and some old guy from the sonics got him when he was in shaqs own words “sleepin on d”
Bynum has every right to check lebron on the dunk. Jordan rules bitch..everyone needs to get off lebrons nuts. If he wants to dunk on centers give yao a call.
lakeshow, spinning past someone and takin a open dunk to the basket isnt dunking on someone, its puttin a nice move on someone. Dunking on someone means they are in the area and challenge the shot or end up under you. Bynum spun PASS shaq and dunked it wide open. Big differnce
Derrick Coleman dunked on shaq his rookie season, jordan got shaq on some help defense and some old guy from the sonics got him when he was in shaqs own words “sleepin on d”
Bynum has every right to check lebron on the dunk. Jordan rules bitch..everyone needs to get off lebrons nuts. If he wants to dunk on centers give yao a call.
There are going to be hard fouls in the game. I didn’t think he went for his head, I think he was protecting his basket. One minute he’s too soft, next minute he’s too hard. Good hard play.
He threw down 42 points and 15 boards tonight on the Clips. Nice game Andrew!
The younger Shaq was quoted as saying he only got dunked on 3 times, once by Tim Perry, Kobe in practice and Jordan. Lord knows his best friend Vince Carter tried a few times early in his career but Shaq laid him out and Vince never took it at him again.
Stanley Roberts (LSU years) got Shaq too, as did Derrick Coleman & MJ. Greg Ostertag & Eric Montross busted Shaq’s ass too and he fought both of them when they were doing it to him too.
derrick coleman on shaq
[ca.youtube.com]
ruben paterson??? on shaq
[ca.youtube.com]
This last link is fucking hilarious, shaq just tells it like it is
[ca.youtube.com]
The league is getting too soft. I’ll take the Bad Boys Pistons.
Don’t forget the Ben Wallace dunk on Shaq. Pretty.
@ Lakeshow
im talking about getting dunked ON… bynum spun then went for 5 feet then dunked it….theres like a 17 year age diff so you knew that could happen
i like bynum and i was just sayin that shaq did him real nice….
bynum served up skinner last night nicely as well
so stop bleedin out your vagina and callin me a chump you lil beech
nuff sed
IDL
And im letting you know he didnt get bitched and his “rep” destroyed like u made it sound..
And im sorry its that time of the month..
Chump
Nuff said that!
And for arguements sake ok ok..
Bynum didnt dunk on Shaq.. But he made him look silly with the spin..
Everyone happy??
fine, lets just move on and hope bynum stays injury free and can coexist efficiently with gasol
nuff sed
IDL
Dwight, Amare, Shaq kinda, Lebron?..i dnt think anybody dunked on Lebron yet
