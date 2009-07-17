Andrew Bynum Will Start In The 2010 All Star Game

9 years ago

Since the NBA All-Star Game starters is a popularity contest, I have no doubt in my mind that Andrew Bynum will be the starting center for the Western Conference All-Star team in 2010. Fresh of a championship by the Lakers, Bynum’s popularity is at an all-time high â€“ even though he really didn’t do anything during the playoffs â€“ because we all know that the fans of Laker Nation roll deep.

With the departure of Shaq to the East and Yao possibly injured for all of next season, the starting center position is Bynum’s for the taking. If next year’s ballot lists Tim Duncan and Amar’e Stoudemire as forwards like they did in 2009, this is what the starting center race looks like:

(Last year’s All-Star votes excluding Shaq & Yao)

Andrew Bynum (LAL) 549,131
Mehmet Okur (Utah) 437,106
Greg Oden (Por) 359,318
Andris Biedrins (GS) 357,984
Al Jefferson (Minn) 310,643
Tyson Chandler (NO) 242,356
Chris Kaman (LAC) 231,928
Marcus Camby (LAC) 158,491
Nick Collison (OKC) 154,309

Right now he might be the most undeserving All-Star starter ever, but unless someone else steps up, he will definitely be in Dallas for All-Star Weekend 2010.

What do you think?

