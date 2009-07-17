Andrew Bynum Will Start In The 2010 All Star Game

Since the NBA All-Star Game starters is a popularity contest, I have no doubt in my mind that Andrew Bynum will be the starting center for the Western Conference All-Star team in 2010. Fresh of a championship by the Lakers, Bynum’s popularity is at an all-time high â€“ even though he really didn’t do anything during the playoffs â€“ because we all know that the fans of Laker Nation roll deep.
With the departure of Shaq to the East and Yao possibly injured for all of next season, the starting center position is Bynum’s for the taking. If next year’s ballot lists Tim Duncan and Amar’e Stoudemire as forwards like they did in 2009, this is what the starting center race looks like:
(Last year’s All-Star votes excluding Shaq & Yao)
Andrew Bynum (LAL) 549,131
Mehmet Okur (Utah) 437,106
Greg Oden (Por) 359,318
Andris Biedrins (GS) 357,984
Al Jefferson (Minn) 310,643
Tyson Chandler (NO) 242,356
Chris Kaman (LAC) 231,928
Marcus Camby (LAC) 158,491
Nick Collison (OKC) 154,309
Right now he might be the most undeserving All-Star starter ever, but unless someone else steps up, he will definitely be in Dallas for All-Star Weekend 2010.
What do you think?
Hopefully Big Al Jefferson has a monster comeback and fills that role. Bynum would be a weak starter.
eh maybe.im still not that impressed by the guy
Ewwww, he actually does have a chance to be an all star. Greg Oden is going to get it. LOL.
So does playing in a major market really help?? In this case, it 100% does. lol
LMAO @ Jeff Chen
Really!!??
I know it’s a dull newsweek, but let’s not let the summer heat make us delusional!
Thanks for giving me some good comedy heading into the weekend.
Someone will step out at the center spot this year in the West and TAKE that spot. It could be Bynum, it could be Al Jefferson, it could be Kaman (if the Clips get a lot better, which is possible), or it could even be Oden. That spot is wide open right now, but I think someone will come out hard and fast next year and really sew up that spot with their play, not their image/popularity.
SPENCER HAWES in 2010, baby!
So this is why Marcin Gortat was trying to get to Dallas; he would’ve had a chance to be an All-Star. I guess Nene could have a good chance if he has a monster first half, and maybe Al Jefferson has more popularity after last year’s All-Star snub became a big deal.
Seriously, though, I think Duncan will move to center (even if it’s just in name) with McDyess playing PF in San Antonio.
No effing way.
If San Antonio moves TD to center then no, but if they don’t then I think it’s a good possibility barring injury
Yao Ming will still get voted in, those Chinese people are crazy. If they can’t vote him they will vote in whatever warm body the Rockets get to fill his role.
Doesn’t Bynum always get his knee injured in January? You can set a calender to that shit, it’s going to happen this year as well. He ain’t playing in any All Star game.
Good call, especially since yao’s gone even though he’ll get the most votes again, but I bet the nba moves duncan and amare to the center position on next year’s ballot; duncan starts at center with dirk and mello at the forward positions and cp3 and kobe in the backcourt
Question mark is Duncan. He was listed as a C last year but was later changed to F to make sure he starts. He’ll probably be listed as a C again.
[cbs11tv.com]
If Big Al is not an allstar next year the NBA is fucked up
did he not just drop out of the USA trining??? I tend to think more time is needed for Bynum to make All Star caliber.
Hell, I’m on the fence to sign/trade him for the other Puppet, you know the one w/o the rings….
Al Jefferson!
Hell nah Biedrins is taking that spot next year.
Umm..i thought he was injured in playoffs:Dbut it turns out he played
He’ll be playing like an All star by midseason and deserve the start.
should have titled this one: andrew bynum wasn’t always a joke…
Here’s a question: is this the weakest the centre position has ever been?
BWWAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!! That is funny. You will never live to see that.
Over Big Al or Greg Oden? AND you’re forgetting Thabeet
If he can’t get 200,000 votes MORE than Andris Biedrins (GS)than his ass don’t even deserve an article.
I don’t get Dime’s infatuation with this guy??
@ Dagomar good question and the answer is yes. The talented 7’0 footers of the leaague have been extict for a while now with Shaq being the last of a dying bread. Guess there’s some hope with D-Ho.
Has there ever been so much published about one guy who has done so little????
No love for NENE? IF NENE HAS A MONSTER 1ST HALF HE SHOULD BE VOTED IN…..
Lmao at how easy it would be for Bynum to be an all star. But i don’t think he will ever be one. It’s hard enough being the fifth fiddle on his team.
he’s starting for the playboy mansion all stars.
and yeah injured yao will get voted in.
Jeff Chen is on cheap (extremely, dirt cheap) crack. I get it, this is some initiation rites by the oldtimers there at Dime huh? You get to write an article about whatever comes out of their minds, they come up with the title and you are the scapegoat…very sadistic.
two words: BIRD MAN.
nene and al jefferson. no doubt
Al Jef deservse the starting spot… but last year, when fans were voting, Bynum was having a great season… somewhere close to 20ppg and 10rpg for certain streatches, I’m not surprised that people voted for him last year.
how bout some love for Andris Biedrins? He and Jefferson are the only ones on this who bring a guaranteed double-double every night
Duncan is a center, and always has been a center. I don’t know why the Spurs go through the whole “list him as power forward” thing. If he’s taller, heavier, and the low post presence on offense and defense, I don’t care if you call him a point guard, he is still a center.
I will personally fill out the 13000 ballots needed to put Okur ahead of Bynum. That will be total bullcrap if he is the starter.
@ Dime Fuck off, undeserving? Its a popularity contest. If he wins, hes most popular. Dont hate because no one liked you in school!
Nene or Al Jefferson will beat out Al Jefferson for the all-star starter spot hopefully.
@38 Roll your blunts a little tighter, your getting to much oxygen to your brain!
ah I hope they plug in dirk or tim at the five none of these players are deserving… I think it will be amare who will be back at the 5 for phoenix next season.
AL J ALL DAY
white folks , gangstas and the Nugs
HEY NENE in 2010
He might actually deserve it by then who knows.It aint like he aint got the talent and he gonna be healthy again.I dont know if yall remember but when he was healthy he was killin out there.