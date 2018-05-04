Andrew Wiggins Promised Better Days Are Ahead After He ‘Didn’t Have The Best Season’

05.04.18 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves both came into the 2017-18 season with big expectations, and only the Wolves really reached anything close to what they’d hoped. Minnesota made the postseason on the last day of the regular season, then got taken out in short order by the Houston Rockets in the first round.

Wiggins, meanwhile, took a step back after signing a five-year, $146 million extension on his contract that begins next season. Wiggins played in all 82 games for the second straight year, but he did see a dip in production across the board. Sure, part of it had to do with Jimmy Butler coming over from Chicago, but it was still a rough year for Wiggins.

Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press spoke to Wiggins and chronicled some of the disappointing numbers that made up his most recent season. Wiggins’ points per game fell to 17.7 this season, while his field goal percentage (43.8), free throw attempts per game (3.8) and free-throw percentage (64.3) all declined.

Then there’s the advanced numbers. Wiggins put up the worst player efficiency rating of his career (13), tied his worst win share total (2.1), second worst VORP (-0.4), and second worst box plus-minus (-2.5). Or you can just let him say it himself: he didn’t have a good year.

