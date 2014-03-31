Andrew Wiggins Declares For The 2014 NBA Draft

Andrew Wiggins (Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

In a move that caught absolutely no one by surprise, star Kansas freshman Andrew Wiggins announced in a press conference today he would forego his remaining three years of eligibility to declare for the 2014 NBA Draft. Flanked by his college coach, Bill Self, and his parents, Wiggins said he was pursuing “a big dream of mine,” to be the No. 1 pick.

The 19-year-old Wiggins, a native of Ontario, Canada, averaged 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32.8 minutes per game this season. He was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year for his play.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s what Wiggins said in his press conference:

“I’d like to give glory to God for giving me this opportunity. At the end of the day, I decided I was going to enter the draft. It wasn’t an easy decision, because the fans showed me so much love. … I wish I had more time, college goes by so fast. […] “[Being the No. 1 pick has] always been a big dream of mine.”

Kansas coach Bill Self, who offered some words to Wiggins following Kansas’ second-round loss to Stanford in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, was positive that Wiggins was making the most of an opportunity few ever see.

Self reiterated that sentiment at the press conference today, say it was, “Certainly a proud day. This is a happy day…Certainly the time is right for Andrew. Opportunity is certainly knocking at the door.”

The 6-8, 200-pound Wiggins is ranked No. 1 by ESPN’s Chad Ford [ESPN Insider only] and DraftExpress.com’s Jonathan Givony for the upcoming 2014 Draft.

What do you think of Wiggins’ decision?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.