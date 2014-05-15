GIF: “Animated” LeBron James After Heat Advance

When the Heat held on in Game 5 last night, despite Joe Johnson‘s very real threat of forcing a Game 6, LeBron James — perhaps a bit prematurely — jumped on the scorers table, and pounded his chest as the normally too cool for school Miami crowd cheered him on. Now he’s getting the animated GIF treatment by Pat Truby, a GIF Master we’ve featured before.

By way of Lang Whitaker at the NBA’s All Ball Blog, comes Pat Truby‘s use of this GIF from the end of the Heat-Nets series to make another animated classic:

We could watch these on loop all day, but what of LeBron’s dramatics after simply moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals?

We’re pretty sure Paul Pierce and the Nets scared the wits out of Miami — even if they’ll never admit as much. A second-round opponent never looked so imposing until the Heat handled their business, but he should probably conserve his energy until he’s got that 3-peat locked up. Anything less than another title would be a disappointment at this point.

(Pat Truby; themiamiheat; H/T Lang Whitaker)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.