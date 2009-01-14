Another accusation of the Celtics being classless

Here we go again. I turned away from Celtics/Raptors last night after Paul Pierce and crew delivered the dagger in overtime, but thanks to Smack reader “deeds” for calling my attention to what happened right before the final buzzer. From the Toronto Sun:

Up by four with one second left in the overtime Rajon Rondo and Leon Powe had possession of the ball under the Raptors basket with nary an opponent in sight.

The classy thing to do would have been to run out the clock.

Instead, Rondo bounced one off the hardwood and Powe hammered home the lob for a dunk.

Raptors coach Jay Triano was incensed with the poor sportsmanship and admitted it took all his self restraint not to respond in an equally classless manner.

He wasn’t the only Raptor upset with the late basket.

“I didn’t think that was showing very much class doing that,” guard Anthony Parker said. “I think we as a team and most of the league tries in that situation to dribble the clock out. I don’t think we’ll see them again for the rest of the year but that’s something to remember.”

Kris Humphries, who was not on the floor for the end of the game did not seem the least bit surprised that one of the Celtics would behave that way.

“They operate as an organization and do what they do,” Humphries said, “but every organization that I have been a part of would not do that. I think that’s a team attitude.”