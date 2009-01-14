Another accusation of the Celtics being classless

Here we go again. I turned away from Celtics/Raptors last night after Paul Pierce and crew delivered the dagger in overtime, but thanks to Smack reader “deeds” for calling my attention to what happened right before the final buzzer. From the Toronto Sun:
Up by four with one second left in the overtime Rajon Rondo and Leon Powe had possession of the ball under the Raptors basket with nary an opponent in sight.
The classy thing to do would have been to run out the clock.
Instead, Rondo bounced one off the hardwood and Powe hammered home the lob for a dunk.
Raptors coach Jay Triano was incensed with the poor sportsmanship and admitted it took all his self restraint not to respond in an equally classless manner.
He wasn’t the only Raptor upset with the late basket.
“I didn’t think that was showing very much class doing that,” guard Anthony Parker said. “I think we as a team and most of the league tries in that situation to dribble the clock out. I don’t think we’ll see them again for the rest of the year but that’s something to remember.”
Kris Humphries, who was not on the floor for the end of the game did not seem the least bit surprised that one of the Celtics would behave that way.
“They operate as an organization and do what they do,” Humphries said, “but every organization that I have been a part of would not do that. I think that’s a team attitude.”
Do the Celtics deserve criticism for this move, or is it just another sign of hating on the champs?
Source: Toronto Sun
I think it’s a matter of the C’s happy to be winning again and being sore winners.
I think it’s a matter of the C’s happy to be winning again and being sore winners.
Cheap
Fuck the raptors.
Someone drops 81 on you, expect some Gutty behaviour from the rest of the league.
Man up T dot.
Well, it could have been worse and affected the spread…then I’m sure a lot of folks would have been pissed.
Classless
it has NEVER bothered me that a team runs up the score. hell…why not?
there is no basketball heaven. so all this talk of “class” or “classless” doesn’t matter. showing class doesn’t get you anywhere. no pearly gates open.
showing a lack of class doesnt get you anything either. no pearly gates close.
so…hell….i say run the score up. and if a team wanna be mad…let them be mad. so f*cking what!
and if a coach wanna be mad, go warren sapp on ’em…”you so tough, put a jersey on. put a jersey on. you so tough, put a jersey on.”
Big Sia… you’re a fucking retard – this has nothing to do with any of that shit, it could’ve been against LAKERS, CAVS, its just plain classless actions that make a team/organization look bad.
Stop talking out ya ass and get schooled, kid.
I like the Raptors, but complaining about something like this shows how soft they are.
What’s next?
-He didn’t have to dunk that hard!
-they didn’t have to beat us by that much…
c’mon Raps… just play and win. and when you win, make the opposing team feel like shit! The Celtics didn’t want the Raps to have their moral victory, that’s it…
Too bad they don’t play again this regular season. Triano walked out to the damn basket to call the timeout
@ Big Sia –
oat bran…
I love it… Bring back the days the 80’s NBA where players didn’t like each other. That’s cool for highshool and College when you teach kids the game. In the L though, I’m all about rubbing your face in it. Makes for better entertainment and harder fought battles. If you aint cool with it, win and it aint gonna happen anymore.
Your truly
Buck Nasty
Reigning hater of the year
P.S.: Note that I say this and I’m from MTL (So a Toronto fan by association) so anything that can motivate these underachieving clowns I’m down for.
I think i’d read more into Anthony Parker’s apparent admission that he doesn’t beleive Toronto can even sneak into 8th and play the C’s in the first round.. Tells us a lot about team spirit down there.
“I don’t think we’ll see them again for the rest of the year but that’s something to remember.”
Good call iain.
It’s amazing how Kg has gone from fan favorite to being hated so much.Come to think of it at that rate he’ll be compiting wit Vujacic for the most hated players.Unfortunately that negative energy has spilled over to the rest of the team.Kendrick perkins is ridiculous.Now you have Rondo.Eddie House even worse I used to think basketball was about making plays.These guys throw tantrums after every play they make.Soon the NBA might get like the NFL where excessive celebrations after made plays are penalized.Celtics in one word RIDICULOUS.Go lakers
People are just making a big fuss cause the C’s got a ring and they’re mad. No one was out raged when TA threw the off the backboard lob to gerald green a few years back at the end of the game. People were saving That shit on YouTube
i think its a combination of the celts giving ppl another excuse to hate. but at the same time it was borderline poor sportsmanship. mehh.. as much as i hate the celts the raptors themselves couldve easily won the game if they werent so soft.
And people wonder why the NBA isn’t more popular. The Cs need to act like they have been there before and be champs not chumps. Reminds me of when Ricky Davis shot at his own basket to get a triple double.
@mwm — That reminded me of when Ricky tried to go between his legs for a dunk in a game, but had it slip out. So he recovers the ball, and with the other team still nowhere in sight, does a windmill instead. That always cracked me up. After missing the between-the-legs, who wouldn’t just go for a basic dunk/layup? But he was determined to make the highlight reel.
[www.youtube.com]
Yo Sia, you are a big fucking retard…enough with the 81 already! That was dropped on a team that barely cracked 27 wins that year and was garbage.
The Raps were still playing D pressing up court and the pass was made to the front court to an open rondo and powe, why shouldn’t they score when the other teams still playing D…
If many complain than there must be some truth to it…
@ Austin
Still doesn’t beat Ricky’s classic “triple double”. The man is a legend.
they absolutely deserve criticism for this move.
u dont do that stuff in the NBA
.not so long ago when PEJA was a a King, James Posey was in menphis and almost killed him for trying to score in the final seconds.
.same stuff started the Nuggets knicks brawl, cuz J.R. was trying to do a showmanship move and they were killing the knicks already
its all about professionalism and Respect.
Last time it was KG playing rottweiler on Jose Calderon
I remember when the spurs dethroned the shaq -kobe lakers in L.A. and it was an obvious blowout,Greg Popovich called a time out just to tell his Team not to celebrate on the champs court or anything like that.
Thats freaking sportmanship and respect for the profesionals on the other team that already have enough with losing the game
The Celtics don’t have any class but who cares, it didn’t effect the game any and it was nice.
A great example of terrible logic:
“Someone drops 81 on you, expect some Gutty behaviour from the rest of the league.”
huh??????
Just because Kobe drops 81 on the Raptors, that makes it OK for the Celtics to treat the Raptors like that??
I think not. And yes, thinking is key.
Yet another reason why the League should ease up on the suspensions when players fight. Rondo does that, J Oneil flies in with his patented NinjaPunch from the bench. I mean, who wouldn’t love to see the NinjaPunch again. amirite?
the celts won by 6 in OT, give them a break. Stranger things have happened in the NBA, you go from a 4 point lead to 6 point lead during any point in OT, you do it. You allow 19 in the 4th (12 minutes) but 22points in the OT (5 minutes), how about buying a mirror.
Feel likes it’s a case of them cats just getting their swagga. A cheap way to do it but, I ain’t trippin. If you don’t like it do something bout it.
If you up by 10 that is not an issue.
At least the Celts will have something fond to remember when the Lakers hand them their ass in June.
PS- KG is a both a bully and a bitch (a “bullybitch” if you will). He’ll only be remembered for having a shitty attiude and a funky goat, not as a great player.
its wut they deserve. raptors aren’t crying about it either, theyre just lettin things be known. which is the way to go about it.
the way i handle cocky/classless people in my life; first, i dont cry about it. i take it like a man. then next time the opportunity comes, embarrass them as hard as i can.
treat people how you wanna be treated, right? well, celtics wanna be treated like this.
some folks are hypocrites. they wouldnt be sayin it if it was their team. No one’s gonna bitch if kobe does is. everyone and their moms are hatin on the celtics all year long. everything they do the slight bit wrong is on blogs all over the place making it seem worse than it really is
@ post 11
sorry but the raptors will sneak to the 8th seed to face the CAVS, not the eltics
as much as tickets cost, I’ll take a alley off the floor. “Are you not entertained?!”
Just an example of people who probably shouldnt have won a chip winning a chip.. Everyone says KG talked shit previously but he talked shit to the people he was on or had him.. Now he blurts his shit at all 5 positions, bench and refs.. And the team acts like it now.. even though PP been $tupid..
But dont those teams dislike each other anyways?? Wasnt KG $exually hara$$in Calderon this year??
And everyone knows dribbling it out is an unwritten rule amongst EVERYONE on the court.. The only person i could see breaking those unwritten rules would be Reggie Evans.. …. yeah..
celtics wont repeat as champs folks, we’re up for a kobe vs lebron finals.
It’s disappointing, you would always like to hold the champs to a higher regard. The real fact is none of these guys would be carrying on like that if Garnett and Pierce weren’t around.
Class in sports is restraining not from illegal activity but legal activity. Taking that pointless shot at the end is legal, but unnecessary.
I’ve been against the C’s since the KG trade, so with biased eyes, this comes as no surprise. They have been sucking recently anyway. They were going to crawl (KG style) back into relevancy eventually.
When you play press for the turnover, that’s what you get. You got 2 C’s running the floor, drop someone back for the intercept or suck it up when they make the open dunk.
If you’re still playing D the game’s still on. Dry them tears.
i was mad cause it ruined my sport select ticket for the night
the raptors were still tryin to foul and were hittin those threes. they’re still playin d so y would the celtics have to stop playin?
The Celtics are just a bunch of overhyped bitches that think their all that razamatazz… the Lakers will serve em a cold glass of reality in the Finals and a dick smack to the face for being said bitches. Wanna act like hoes… then prepared to get treated like a hoe!
Thats if the Cavaliers dont do it to em first!
Whatever, as a Raptors fan it didn’t piss me off. Part of basketball is reminding everyone that you will act as you will to remind everyone else in the league that you are the champs. Good for the C’s. Considering their recent troubles, they needed these two winds to get their passion going again.
@ AY and KG Fan – because it was an outlet pass an Rondo and Powe were pretty much all alone and could have just dribbled the time out and ended the game. They had the win in their hands and didn’t need to add anything to it.
Fuck the Celtics. They’re just trying to find some highlights to their season before they fall on their asses come playoff time. I honestly do hope that they get canned on their own court and the team that beats them will just party it up.
1st off, I am a die-hard Lakers fan. Which means I also hate the Celtics.
But, on your own home floor, I can see how you might want to do something entertaining for your fans. I think Kobe did that in a game this year where he stole the ball with a couple seconds left and the lead and finished off a breakaway dunk.
Other then that, I do think that the Celtics are a bunch of bitches that are way too proud of themselves for finally winning a championship. KG, Pierce and Ray need to stop sucking each others’ dicks. I can’t wait ’til they get humbled in the postseason this year… and I really hope that they get by the Cavs, so the Lakers can be the ones to do it.
BTW, Sia, don’t listen them… keep bringing up Kobe dropping 81 on the Raptors when you can. That was awesome.
Lakers gonna get the crown in 2009!!!
hey big, isn’t that the same thing ya’ll lakers fans were sayin last year? “oh wait till we see them in the playoffs, yadda yadda” cough cough choke cough…and ya, kobe did dunk in on a fast break when the game is over and got minimal heat for it. Announcers were like “he was just putting the icing on the game” If lebron did it, like he did when he had 50 million dunks against who..the raptors..no one gave a damn..but the celts do it and their suddenly bullies….if thats the case, why didn’t bosh just lay it up over big baby instead of dunkin on him…classless.
and to all the celtic haters, you say its a unwritten rule to run the clock out? heres a better unwritten rule, if you don’t like what ya man is doin on offense, THEN STOP HIM FROM DOIN IT. if you leave me open for a wide open highlight, i’ma take it. Specially against a team I already don’t like? please….People forget, for a while the raptors were OKC before OKC.
hey big, isn’t that the same thing ya’ll lakers fans were sayin last year? “oh wait till we see them in the playoffs, yadda yadda” cough cough choke cough…and ya, kobe did dunk in on a fast break when the game is over and got minimal heat for it. Announcers were like “he was just putting the icing on the game” If lebron did it, like he did when he had 50 million dunks against who..the raptors..no one gave a damn..but the celts do it and their suddenly bullies….if thats the case, why didn’t bosh just lay it up over big baby instead of dunkin on him…classless.
and to all the celtic haters, you say its a unwritten rule to run the clock out? heres a better unwritten rule, if you don’t like what ya man is doin on offense, THEN STOP HIM FROM DOIN IT. if you leave me open for a wide open highlight, i’ma take it. Specially against a team I already don’t like? please….People forget, for a while the raptors were OKC before OKC.
the celts don’t take possesions off hahahahaha wow lame
Be mad before the lost…Hate the crying after the fact…That’s why they won’t win…
Where were the Raptors to stop it? I can’t think of tougher team sitting back and walking off the floor before conclusion to allow for this “classless” play…
If Raptors was in the habit of playing a full game they would have avoided this….
Like Bron said…
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this…Everyone is just on some bull about the Celtics…I guess you are always hated at the top by the bitter, but come on with this mess…
The only thing that needs to be said here are the Celtics are all a bunch of professionally paid cocksuckers who besides being a bunch of professional ass clowns also have the maturity level of a bunch of school age bullies… to them I say… eat a fucking dried tampon and aphysixate yourselves ya classless douchebaggettes!