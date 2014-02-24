Another Atlanta Hawks Code Of Conduct Spoof, This Time For “Wrecking Ball”

02.23.14 4 years ago

The Atlanta Hawks organization has turned their code of conduct PSA into a fun venue for creative parodies of popular music videos. First we enjoyed the Hawks’ version of Robin Thicke‘s popular “Blurred Lines” croon, which also informed Hawks fans to use respectful language. This time the Hawks have appropriated Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball,” with Hawks cheerleaders singing the refurbished lyrics and mascot Harry the Hawk riding the eponymous wrecking ball. This one doesn’t feature any nudity, either, which we figure would be counter-productive to the code of conduct warning.

Here’s the â€” very NSFW â€” Miley version for comparison’s sake, or if you’re not yet one of the half billion people who have already watched it on YouTube:

(video via Atlanta Hawks)

Which Hawks code of conduct spoof do you like more?

