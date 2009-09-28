Another “Low Blow” For USC’s Leonard Washington

You might remember USC’s Leonard Washington as the guy who committed one of the dirtiest plays of the year last season, running down the court and hitting Blake Griffin square in the junk. But today, the 6-7, 230-pound sophomore was told that he won’t even have a chance to get back on the court and redeem himself until 2010, after being declared academically ineligible for the first semester.
While this revelation must be infuriating for new coach Kevin O’Neill, robbing the Trojans of another player from last season’s team after DeMar DeRozan, Taj Gibson and Daniel Hackett all declared early for the NBA Draft, he did receive some good news this morning when he found out that senior Maurice Jones from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, Michigan verbally committed for next season.
Despite an ankle sprain that sidelined him for a month, Washington averaged 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last year, and will definitely be missed as USC tries to make some noise in a historically weak Pac-10 this season.
AP, do you mean the Pac-10 is “historically weak” as in they’re going to be really really bad this year, or “historically weak” as in they’re bad most of the time? I can’t have you clowning my West Coast, man.
I still think that guy who stepped on Chase Buddingers face is still the winner of this years or last years(still unsure when that happened,)dirtiest play by far. I mean come on how often do you see someone get violated like that seriously, kind of reminds me of when Dick Cheney shot that guy in the face thinking he was a bird, and I can think of a couple times at least when I’ve seen guys take hits to the crouch area(mostly from Bruce Bowen.)
Ansonious:
The culprit’s Aubrey Coleman of University of Houston. I see him around campus all the time. That dude did that shit intentionally. He was smiling and had his chest out like he just climbed Mt. Everest or something. How his ass didn’t get a full season suspension or worse is one of the greatest mysteries this side of Jimmy Hoffa.
@Austin
Nah man, just this year. I’m a big fan of the Pac-10, but this year it’s really just U-Dub and Cal.
Replace the word “historically” with “relatively”. Speaking of dirty, when will the USC athletic department get sanctioned? Football and/or basketball.
