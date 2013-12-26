Another Wade-To-James Alley-Oop, But This Time Off The Glass

After hooking up for a high-flying alley-oop earlier in the first half, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James connected again before the first half of their game against the Lakers had even ended. This time, Wade throws LeBron a lob off the glass, and James has to use his off-hand to slam it home â€” all at breakneck speed. Just another amazing play from the Heat’s marvelous duo.

The Lakers are sticking around as we come up on the fourth quarter, but Wade and James have already put on a Christmas Day show for the Staples Center crowd.

