Anthony Davis Might Switch To LeBron James’ Agent, Rich Paul

09.08.18 2 hours ago

Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA and, after six seasons of high-level individual success, it is almost strange to consider that the former No. 1 overall pick is only 25 years old. With that as the backdrop, Davis’ future is often the center of hypothetical discussion in basketball circles, as he displays the rare combination of youth and skill that would make him attractive to any NBA franchise.

As a result, any change in his professional status is sure to draw attention and, on Saturday morning, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that Davis will be changing agents.

The report indicates that Davis has already elected to forego the services of Thad Foucher, who previously represented him, and the headliner in this case is that ESPN brings word that Rich Paul of Klutch Sports is “a leading contender” to take over in representing Davis.

