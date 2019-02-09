Getty Image

Anthony Davis returned to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. It was his first game since suffering a finger injury in mid-January, and of course, it was the first time the superstar big man took the floor since the NBA’s trade deadline passed on Thursday afternoon. While Davis requested a trade, that was unable to come to fruition, and now, the remainder of the season will occur with AD in New Orleans.

This, understandably, creates a bit of an awkward situation. Because the Pelicans are going to limit how much he plays rather than bench him and get fined by the league, that means this sort of thing will happen.

Davis was booed by the New Orleans faithful during introductions and for portions of their game on Friday, a 122-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in which Davis had 32 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks in 25 minutes, none of which came in the fourth quarter. After the game, Davis met with the assembled media and explained that he found getting booed by Pelicans fans odd.