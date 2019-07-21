Anthony Davis Would ‘Consider’ Playing In Chicago If He Got The Chance

Anthony Davis finally got his wish this summer when he was traded from the Pelicans to join up with LeBron James and the Lakers. Davis now gets to play in a big market, next to its biggest star, with a chance to compete for championships. It’s a pretty sweet gig for him.

Of course, a lot of this has to do with James being in Los Angeles with him. He makes the Lakers a far more appealing destination. He alone can raise them a tier, but what happens after James leaves? Whether that’s retirement or to yet another new destination, James won’t be with the Lakers forever. Davis however is just entering his prime. He has a lot of basketball left in him. Will he choose to stay with the Lakers or does he have a future plan somewhere else. Maybe a homecoming in Chicago?

