David Griffin Reportedly Won’t Engage In Anthony Davis Trade Talks Yet

Getty Image

Fans of the Lakers, Celtics, Knicks, and other potential suitors for Anthony Davis may be in for a long summer, as new Pelicans executive VP of basketball operations David Griffin seems determined to make a strong push to keep the superstar in New Orleans.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania both reported the two met on Wednesday to discuss Davis’ future, and Woj reports the two sides will have a continued dialogue going forward. Griffin has been on the record as saying he’ll make a pitch for Davis to stay, a case which is now bolstered by them landing the No. 1 pick and Zion Williamson. Davis hasn’t backed off his request, but the fact that he’s willing to meet with Griffin and at least have these conversations is a starting point for the Pelicans.

It still seems unlikely that this will work, but if nothing else Griffin is making an effort to rebuild Davis’ trade value. The Pelicans still want to fetch top dollar for Davis, which is made difficult by his request and reported unwillingness to sign in most markets long term, but Griffin is doing his best to make it known he isn’t feeling pressured to move off of his star this summer.