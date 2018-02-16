Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans took a huge hit when DeMarcus Cousins was injured last month, taking him out for the season. The undercurrent to that injury is that Cousins is a free agent after this season, and the state of the Pelicans seems to be shifting at any given moment. There was talk that the team might even consider trading away Anthony Davis, the young star that had made a formative duo for the Pelicans.

Cousins was on pace for a historic season before his Achilles injury left the Pelicans reeling, and Davis has largely been left as the lone star on the team that bears the brunt of the playoff expectations New Orleans entered the season with.

Yahoo’s Michael Lee wrote a profile of Davis on Friday and in it, the Pelicans forward seems confident that the duo New Orleans paired shortly after last All-Star Game in NOLA is not splitting up anytime soon.