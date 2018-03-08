Anthony Davis Will ‘Keep Selling The Dream’ To Get DeMarcus Cousins To Stay In New Orleans

03.07.18 2 days ago

Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the NBA’s hottest teams right now, having won nine in a row to move into the fourth spot in the Western Conference. The Pelicans occupying a top four seed this late in the season would’ve been stunning to most prior to the season, but it’s an even more shocking development when you consider they’re doing so without one of their All-Star big men.

When DeMarcus Cousins went down with an Achilles injury that would end his season, few gave New Orleans much of a chance to hold on for a postseason spot, much less improve their standing out West. However, Anthony Davis has had other ideas, dominating the opposition to carry the load for the Pelicans without his frontcourt running mate.

The Pelicans have also seen a healthy Jrue Holiday come back to form as their backcourt leader, and complementary pieces are hitting timely shots and providing quality defense around those two. New Orleans is playing great basketball right now, which is good for them in the short term and also the long term when it comes to Cousins’ free agency status this summer.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISDEMARCUS COUSINSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP