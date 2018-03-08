Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the NBA’s hottest teams right now, having won nine in a row to move into the fourth spot in the Western Conference. The Pelicans occupying a top four seed this late in the season would’ve been stunning to most prior to the season, but it’s an even more shocking development when you consider they’re doing so without one of their All-Star big men.

When DeMarcus Cousins went down with an Achilles injury that would end his season, few gave New Orleans much of a chance to hold on for a postseason spot, much less improve their standing out West. However, Anthony Davis has had other ideas, dominating the opposition to carry the load for the Pelicans without his frontcourt running mate.

The Pelicans have also seen a healthy Jrue Holiday come back to form as their backcourt leader, and complementary pieces are hitting timely shots and providing quality defense around those two. New Orleans is playing great basketball right now, which is good for them in the short term and also the long term when it comes to Cousins’ free agency status this summer.