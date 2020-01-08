Getty Image
Anthony Davis Suffered A Lower Back Contusion After A Fall Against The Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a potentially big loss in their 117-87 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening. During the game’s third quarter, which saw L.A. comfortably ahead of their foe from the other side of the country, Anthony Davis went up to contest an attempt at the rim by Knicks forward Julius Randle.

Davis was called for a foul on the play, but his path back to earth wasn’t exactly smooth. The All-NBA big man fell hard on his lower back and was in serious pain as he rolled around on the ground. Here’s a video of what happened.

While Davis was able to walk off and head to the locker room, he did so rather gingerly, and it was evident that he wasn’t anywhere near 100 percent.

Losing Davis for any extended period of time would be a gigantic blow to a Lakers squad that sits atop the Western Conference, but in a bit of good news, his agent, Rich Paul, told reporters that x-rays on his lower back came back negative.

Having said that, there was no reason for Davis to risk anything. As such, the team announced that he suffered a sacral contusion and that he would not be able to return to the game.

Davis had a relatively quiet night up to this point, scoring five points, hauling in six rebounds, and dishing out five assists prior to his exit. The Lakers have road tilts against the Mavericks and Thunder on Friday and Saturday before returning home for a pair of games against the Cavaliers and Magic on the 13th and 15th, respectively.

